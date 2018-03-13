Ramsey City Council 3-27-2018

1. Receive February 2018 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated January 26, 2018



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated February 1, 2018



• Park & Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated February 8, 2018



3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 3/13/2018



2. City Council Regular Dated 3/13/2018



4. Approve Licenses



5. Approve Rental Licenses



6. Approve Lease Agreement: 6745 Highway 10, Independent Auto



7. Adopt Resolution #18-064 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing During the Period of March 8, 2018 Through March 21, 2018



8. Adopt Resolution #18-055 Appointing Election Judges for the Special General Election on April 10, 2018