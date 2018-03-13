Ramsey City Council 3-27-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive February 2018 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
2. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:
• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated January 26, 2018
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated February 1, 2018
• Park & Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated February 8, 2018
3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 3/13/2018
2. City Council Regular Dated 3/13/2018
4. Approve Licenses
5. Approve Rental Licenses
6. Approve Lease Agreement: 6745 Highway 10, Independent Auto
7. Adopt Resolution #18-064 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing During the Period of March 8, 2018 Through March 21, 2018
8. Adopt Resolution #18-055 Appointing Election Judges for the Special General Election on April 10, 2018
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Ordinances #18-07 and #18-08 Granting a Zoning Amendment and Easement Vacation as Part of ACE Addition (Project No. 18-100); Case of ACE Solid Waste, Inc
2. Review Draft Comprehensive Plan Update
3. Update on Zoning Verification for Baker White at 6111 Highway 10 NW
4. Adopt Resolution #18-057 Approving Plans and Specifications and Authorizing Advertisements for Bids for 2018 Street Overlay Improvements, Improvement Project #18-03
5. Adopt Resolution #18-058 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for River's Bend Streets Reconstruction, Improvement Project #17-02
6. Adopt Resolution #18-059 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Stanhope Terrace Streets Reconstruction, Improvement Project #18-00
7. Adopt Resolution #18-056 Authorizing Preparation of Feasibility Study for COR Infiltration Basin Improvements, Improvement Project #18-09
8. Adopt Resolution #18-065 Appointing and Re-Appointing Board and Commission Members
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 3-27-2018
Loading the player...