Ramsey City Council 3-26-2019

1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending February 28, 2019



2. Receive February 2019 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



3. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated February 7, 2019



• Park and Recreation Meeting Minutes Dated February 14, 2019



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated February 25, 2019



4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes



1. City Council Work Session Dated 3/12/2019



2. City Council Regular Session Dated 3/12/2019



3. City Council Special Work Session Dated 3/13/2019



5. Approve Licenses



6. Adopt Resolution #19-077 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of March 6, 2019 Through March 20, 2019



7. Adopt Resolution #19-074 Approving the Transfer of Excess General Fund Revenues to the Equipment Revolving Fund, Facilities Construction Fund, Capital Maintenance Fund and Public Improvement Revolving (PIR) Fund



8. Adopt Resolution #19-078 Granting Approval to Undertake a Housing or Redevelopment Project of the Anoka Count Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) Pursuant o MN Statues, Section 383E.18, as Amended



9. Adopt Resolution #19-070 Appointing and Re-Appointing Board and Commission Members