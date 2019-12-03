Ramsey City Council 3-26-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Presentation of 2018 Photo Contest Winners
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending February 28, 2019
2. Receive February 2019 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
3. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated February 7, 2019
• Park and Recreation Meeting Minutes Dated February 14, 2019
• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated February 25, 2019
4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes
1. City Council Work Session Dated 3/12/2019
2. City Council Regular Session Dated 3/12/2019
3. City Council Special Work Session Dated 3/13/2019
5. Approve Licenses
6. Adopt Resolution #19-077 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of March 6, 2019 Through March 20, 2019
7. Adopt Resolution #19-074 Approving the Transfer of Excess General Fund Revenues to the Equipment Revolving Fund, Facilities Construction Fund, Capital Maintenance Fund and Public Improvement Revolving (PIR) Fund
8. Adopt Resolution #19-078 Granting Approval to Undertake a Housing or Redevelopment Project of the Anoka Count Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) Pursuant o MN Statues, Section 383E.18, as Amended
9. Adopt Resolution #19-070 Appointing and Re-Appointing Board and Commission Members
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #19-071 Approving Preliminary Plat Approval Extension for Riverstone and Approving Final Plat for Riverstone 3rd Addition; Case of Capstone Homes (Project #19-103)
2. Review Sketch Plan for River Walk Village Located at 6080 Highway 10; Case of Village Bank (Project #18-163)
3. Review Sketch Plan for Rivenwick Subdivision (Project No. 19-02); Case of Paxmar
4. Adopt Resolution #19-079 Approving Plans and Specifications and Authorizing Advertisements for Bids for Improvement Project #19-01, Ford Brook Estates Street Reconstruction
5. Adopt Resolution #19-080 Approving Plans and Specifications and Authorizing Advertisements for Bids for Improvement Project #19-03, Wood Pond Hills and Chestnut Ridge Street Reconstructions
6. Adopt Resolution #19-073 Requesting Comprehensive Transportation Funding
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment