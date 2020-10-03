Ramsey City Council 3-24-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Receive an Update Regarding COVID-19
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 3/10/2020
2. City Council Regular Session Dated 3/10/2020
2. Approve Business Licenses
3. Approve Rental Licenses
4. Adopt Resolution #20-061 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of March 5, 2020 Through March 18, 2020
5. Adopt Resolution #20-054 Approving the Transfer of Excess General Fund Revenues to the Equipment Revolving Fund, Facilities Construction Fund, Capital Maintenance Fund and Public Improvement Revolving (PIR) Fund
6. Adopt Resolution #20-044 Accepting Feasibility Report for Amended 2020 Overlay Improvements, Improvement Project #20-02A
7. Adopt Resolution #20-056 Approving Riverstone Preliminary Plat Extension
8. Adopt Resolution #20-057 Approving First Amendment to Purchase Agreement for Part of Outlot A, COR Stone Brook Academy; Case of Cobblestone Hotel Development, LLC (Portions May be Closed to the Public)
9. Adopt Resolution #20-063 Denying a Massage Establishment and Massage Therapy License
10. Adopt Resolution #20-065 Approving Cost Share Framework for Riverdale Drive Improvement Project
11. Adopt Resolution #20-059 Confirming Acceptable Location for Driveway on Lot 2 Block 1 Hauck Addition
12. Adopt Resolution #20-053 to Hire a Temporary Non Benefit Eligible AFSCME Public Works Maintenance Workers
13. Adopt Resolution #20-064 to Authorize an Adjustment to the Hourly Wages for Temporary Seasonal Employees Working in the Public Works Department
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING - Adopt Resolution #20-043 Accepting Feasibility Report and Ordering Plans and Specifications for Puma Street Improvements, Improvement Project #20-04
2. Adopt Resolution #20-042 Postponing the Public Hearing for a Conditional Use Permit for a Ground Sign and Wall Signage at 7800 Sunwood Drive NW
3. Adopt Resolution #20-027 Postponing the Public Hearing for a Conditional Use Permit for an Oversized Ground Sign at 7990 Sunwood Drive NW
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Ordinances #20-03 Vacating Drainage and Utility Easement Related to Riverstone 4th Addition
2. Approve Center Street Area Capital Improvement Planning
3. Adopt Resolution #20-044 Accepting Feasibility Report for Amended 2020 Overlay Improvements, Improvement Project #20-02A
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 3-24-2020
Loading the player...