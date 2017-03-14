1. Receive Cash and Invenstments for Period Ending February 28, 2017



2. Receive Progress Report on Comprehensive Plan Update



3. Receive Progress Report on The COR Development Plan Update



4. Receive Update on Comprehensive Plan Amendments for Brookfield 8th Addition and Woodlands 4th Addition



5. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated January 5, 2017



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated January 12, 2017



• Park and Recreation Meeting Minutes Dated January 12, 2017



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated January 18, 2017



6. Approve Licenses



7. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes



1. City Council Work Session Dated 02/28/17



2. City Council Regular Dated 02/28/17



8. Approve Amended Communications Plan



9. Approve Various Items Related to Reassignment of Lifestyle Properties, Inc. Purchase Agreement to Morning Sun Homes, Inc.



10. Approve Request from Ramsey Business for Use of EDA Revolving Loan Fund; Case of American Print & Digital



11. Adopt Resolution #17-03-058 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Received During the Period of February 23, 2017 Through March 8, 2017