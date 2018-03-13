Ramsey City Council 3-13-2018

1. Receive January 2018 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending February 28, 2018



3. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated December 18, 2017



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated January 4, 2018



• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated January 11, 2018



• Economic Development Meeting MInutes Dated January 11, 2018



• Economic Development Meeting Minutes Dated January 25, 2018



4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 2/12/2018



2. City Council Regular Dated 2/12/2018



3. City Council - Canvassing Board Dated 2/15/2018



4. City Council Strategic Planning Dated 2/20/2018



5. City Council Work Session Dated 2/27/2018



6. City Council Regular Dated 2/27/2018



5. Approve Licenses



6. Approval of Tuition Reimbursement



7. Adopt 2018 Legislative Platform



8. Adopt 2018 City of Ramsey Resident Survey



9. Adopt Resolution #18-053 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of February 22, 2018 Through March 7, 2018



10. Adopt Resolution #18-0547 Updating the City's Personnel Policy



11. Report from Public Works Committee



The Public Works Committee held its regular meeting on February 20, 2018 and Discussed the Following Case:



1. Review COR Street Names: Ratify the Consensus of the Public Works Committee to Direct Staff to Prepare Alternatives that would make Sense for Road Names Within The COR