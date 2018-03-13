Ramsey City Council 3-13-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive January 2018 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
2. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending February 28, 2018
3. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:
• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated December 18, 2017
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated January 4, 2018
• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated January 11, 2018
• Economic Development Meeting MInutes Dated January 11, 2018
• Economic Development Meeting Minutes Dated January 25, 2018
4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 2/12/2018
2. City Council Regular Dated 2/12/2018
3. City Council - Canvassing Board Dated 2/15/2018
4. City Council Strategic Planning Dated 2/20/2018
5. City Council Work Session Dated 2/27/2018
6. City Council Regular Dated 2/27/2018
5. Approve Licenses
6. Approval of Tuition Reimbursement
7. Adopt 2018 Legislative Platform
8. Adopt 2018 City of Ramsey Resident Survey
9. Adopt Resolution #18-053 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of February 22, 2018 Through March 7, 2018
10. Adopt Resolution #18-0547 Updating the City's Personnel Policy
11. Report from Public Works Committee
The Public Works Committee held its regular meeting on February 20, 2018 and Discussed the Following Case:
1. Review COR Street Names: Ratify the Consensus of the Public Works Committee to Direct Staff to Prepare Alternatives that would make Sense for Road Names Within The COR
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Final Plat, Zoning Amendment and Easement Vacations for a Proposed Lot Combination (Project No. 18-100); Case of ACE Solid Waste, Inc.
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #18-045 Approving a Request for a Conditional Use Permit for Motor Vehicle Sales and Detail at 6750 Highway 10 NW; Case of 22 Properties, LLC
2. Maple Investments LLC (Sharp & Associates) Purchase Agreement [portions of this case may be closed to the public]
3. Adopt Ordinance #18-01 Amending Lot Width Requirements for Cul-De-Sac Lots in the R-1 Residential (Rural Developing) District
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 3-13-2018
