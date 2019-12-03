Ramsey City Council 3-12-2019

1. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated January 3, 2019



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated January 10, 2019



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated January 14, 2019



2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work/Strategic Planning Session Dated 2/19/2019



2. City Council Special Work Session Dated 2/26/2019



3. City Council Regular Session Dated 2/26/2019



3. Approve Licenses



4. Adopt Resolution #19-065 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of February 21, 2019 Through March 5, 2019



5. Adopt Resolution #19-064 Approving Development Agreement and Architecture of Parkside Village



6. Adopt Resolution #19-066 Accepting a Trail Easement Over Lots 1 and 2, Block 1 Lavern Estates (Project No. 17-137); Case of Joshua Peterson



7. Adopt Resolution #19-069 Approving Memorandum of Understanding with Anoka County for Septic Plan Review



8. Report from Public Works Committee



The Public Works Committee Held its Regular Meeting on February 19, 2019 and Discussed the Following Cases:



1. Appoint Chair and Vice-Chair of the Public Works Committee. Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Nominate Councilmember Kuzma as Chairperson or 2019. Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Appoint Councilmember Shryock as Vice-Chairperson for 2019



2. Staff Updates on Wellhead Protection Plan Amendment Process: No Action Taken, for Update and Informational Purpose Only