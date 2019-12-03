Ramsey City Council 3-12-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated January 3, 2019
• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated January 10, 2019
• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated January 14, 2019
2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work/Strategic Planning Session Dated 2/19/2019
2. City Council Special Work Session Dated 2/26/2019
3. City Council Regular Session Dated 2/26/2019
3. Approve Licenses
4. Adopt Resolution #19-065 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of February 21, 2019 Through March 5, 2019
5. Adopt Resolution #19-064 Approving Development Agreement and Architecture of Parkside Village
6. Adopt Resolution #19-066 Accepting a Trail Easement Over Lots 1 and 2, Block 1 Lavern Estates (Project No. 17-137); Case of Joshua Peterson
7. Adopt Resolution #19-069 Approving Memorandum of Understanding with Anoka County for Septic Plan Review
8. Report from Public Works Committee
The Public Works Committee Held its Regular Meeting on February 19, 2019 and Discussed the Following Cases:
1. Appoint Chair and Vice-Chair of the Public Works Committee. Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Nominate Councilmember Kuzma as Chairperson or 2019. Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Appoint Councilmember Shryock as Vice-Chairperson for 2019
2. Staff Updates on Wellhead Protection Plan Amendment Process: No Action Taken, for Update and Informational Purpose Only
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
1. Public Hearing: Approve On-Sale, and Sunday Liquor License for MENSCH, LLC dba McDuff's
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #19-067 Approving Purchase Agreements for Land Exchange; Case of PSD LLC
2. Adopt Ordinance #19-02 Amending the R-1 and R-2 Sections of Chapter 117 of City Code to Allow 50- and 65-Foot Wide Lots and Clarifying Existing Language
3. Adopt Ordinance #19-04 Amending Official Zoning Map; Case of Harvest Estates 2nd Addition
4. Adopt Ordinance #19-03 Amending the Definition of Topsoil (Project No. 18-146)
5. Adopt Ordinance #19-05; Amendment to City Code Chapter 117 (Zoning and Subdivision of Land) to Add a Neighborhood Business District
6. Adopt Ordinance #19-06 Amending Official Zoning Map; Case of Carol Lublin
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment