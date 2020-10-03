Ramsey City Council 3-10-2020

1. Receive January 2020 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending February 29, 2020



3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes



1. City Council Work Session Dated 2/24/2020



2. City Council Regular Session Dated 2/24/2020



3. City Council Special Work Session Dated 2/27/2020



4. Approve Business Licenses



5. Approve Rental Licenses



6. Adopt Resolution #20-049 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of February 20, 2020 Through March 4, 2020



7. Adopt Resolution #20-043 Postponing Public Hearing for Puma Street Improvements, Improvement Project #20-04



8. Adopt Resolution #20-045 Denying a Massage Establishment and Massage Therapy License



9. Adopt Resolution #20-047 to Hire a Temporary Permit Technician



10. Adopt Resolution #20-050 to Accept the City Administrator's Annual Performance Evaluation



11. Report from Public Works Committee



The Public Works Committee Held its Regular Meeting on February 18, 2020 and Discussed the Following Cases:



1. Consider Recommendation on Cost Share Alternatives for Puma Street Development Initiated Expansion and Safety Improvement Project: Motion for City Council to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend that the City Council Approve the Proposed Funding Plan for the Puma Street Developer Initiated Expansion and Safety Improvement Project



2. Receive Update on Riverdale Drive Development Initiated Expansion and Safety Improvement Project: Deputy City Administrator Gladhill Reviewed the Staff Report Noting that the City and Developer Agreed to Postpone this Discussion until the March Public Works Meeting at the Earliest



3. Consider Request for City to Acquire Driveway Between Blue Velvet Car Wash and Riversbend Bar and Grill: Motion for City Council to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Decline the Offer to Purchase/Maintain Blue Velvet Lane and have it Remain a Private Road



4. Discuss Options for Northern Nine (9) Acres of Lot 1, Block 1, Bury and Carlson Addition (Future Public Works Campus Site and Economic Development Parcel) Motion for City Council to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Revise the Listing from Nine Acres to Seven Acres to Allow Flexibility in the Final Public Works Campus Design and Direct Staff to Bring the Topic Back to the Committee for Additional Review Once the Feasibility Study for the New Public Works Facility is Completed



5. Consider Recommendation to City Council to Accept Feasibility Report for 2020 Pavement Overlay Improvements, Improvement Project No. 20-02: Motion for City Council to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee Acceptance of the Feasibility Report for the 2020 Pavement Overlay Improvements, Improvement Project No. 20-02, and to Recommend that a New Feasibility Report be Ordered Including the Streets of Business Park 95 and Regency Ponds 1st, 2nd and 3rd Additions



6. Consider Recommendation to City Council to Indefinitely Suspend Sealcoat Program and Reallocate Budgeted Funds: Motion for City Council to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Indefinitely Suspend the City's Annual Sealcoat Program and Approve Staff's Proposed Sealcoat Budget Reallocations



7. Consider Recommendation to City Council to Order Traffic Study for Bunker Lake Boulevard Reconstruction - Armstrong Boulevard to Ramsey Boulevard: Motion for City Council to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee for City Council to Order a Traffic Study for the Proposed Reconstruction of Bunker Lake Boulevard Between Armstrong Boulevard and Ramsey Boulevard