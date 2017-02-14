- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive January 2017 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 02/14/17
2. City Council Regular Dated 02/14/17
3. Strategic Planning Work Session Dated 02/21/17
3. Approve Licenses
4. Adopt Resolution #17-02-052 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of February 9, 2017 Through February 22, 2017
5. Adopt Resolution #17-02-049 Authorizing Partial Payment to DRC, Inc. for Ramsey Municipal Complex Site Demolition
6. Adopt Resolution #17-02-054 Approving Final Plat (Lot Split) for the Wayne and Jane Olson Subdivivision Located at 5830 151st LN NW
7. Adopt Resolution #17-02-055 to Enter into a Residential Recycling Program Agreement with Anoka County to Receive SCORE Funds for 2017
8. Adopt Resolution #17-02-056 Proclaiming March 7, 2017 as: A Day of Action to End Domestic Violence
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #17-02-044 Accepting Feasibility Report and Ordering Plans and Specifications for Improvement Project #17-00, Sunwood Drive Reconstruction
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Easement Vacations and Final Plat Request for Brookfield 8th Addition (Project No. 16-78); Case of Brookfield Land, LLC
- 7. Council Business
1. Consider Request for Zoning Amendment, Comp Plan Amendment, Preliminary and Final Plat, and Site Plan for Regency Commons (Project No. 16-108); Case of National Self Storage, LLC
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 2-28-2017
