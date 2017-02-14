1. Receive January 2017 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 02/14/17



2. City Council Regular Dated 02/14/17



3. Strategic Planning Work Session Dated 02/21/17



3. Approve Licenses



4. Adopt Resolution #17-02-052 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of February 9, 2017 Through February 22, 2017



5. Adopt Resolution #17-02-049 Authorizing Partial Payment to DRC, Inc. for Ramsey Municipal Complex Site Demolition



6. Adopt Resolution #17-02-054 Approving Final Plat (Lot Split) for the Wayne and Jane Olson Subdivivision Located at 5830 151st LN NW



7. Adopt Resolution #17-02-055 to Enter into a Residential Recycling Program Agreement with Anoka County to Receive SCORE Funds for 2017



8. Adopt Resolution #17-02-056 Proclaiming March 7, 2017 as: A Day of Action to End Domestic Violence