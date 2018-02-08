Ramsey City Council 2-27-2018

1. Approve Rental Licenses



2. Adopt Resolution #18-041 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of February 8, 2018 Through February 21, 2018



3. Adopt Resolution #18-046 Approving a Sidewalk Agreement and Density Transition Easement Related to Estates of Silver Oaks 2nd Addition (Project #17-119); Case of Royal Oaks Realty



4. Adopt Resolution #18-047 Granting a one (1) Year Extension to the Site Plan Approval for National Self Storage, Located at the Northeast Corner of Bunker Lake Boulevard and Ramsey Boulevard (Project No. 16-108); Case of Troy Halverson



5. Adopt Resolution #18-040 Authorizing Partial Payment to Killmer Electric Co. Inc. for Improvement Project #17-06; Installation of Emergency Generator for Well #3



6. Adopt Resolution #18-042 Authorizing Partial Payment to Park Construction Company for IP 16-54 Mississippi River Trail Phase III



7. Adopt Resolution #18-043 Authorizing Final Payment to Metro Utilities, Inc for IP 17-09 Bunker Lake Blvd Utilities Extension



8. Adopt Resolution #18-044 Authorizing Final Payment to North Valley Inc. for IP 14-27; Mississippi River Trail Phase 2 - Riverdale Dr - Riverdale Dr to Armstrong Blvd



9. Adopt Resolution #18050 to Authorize an Adjustment to the Starting Hourly Wage for Temporary Seasonal Employees Working in the Public Works Department