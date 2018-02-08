Ramsey City Council 2-27-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Presentation of 2017 Photo Contest Winners
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Approve Rental Licenses
2. Adopt Resolution #18-041 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of February 8, 2018 Through February 21, 2018
3. Adopt Resolution #18-046 Approving a Sidewalk Agreement and Density Transition Easement Related to Estates of Silver Oaks 2nd Addition (Project #17-119); Case of Royal Oaks Realty
4. Adopt Resolution #18-047 Granting a one (1) Year Extension to the Site Plan Approval for National Self Storage, Located at the Northeast Corner of Bunker Lake Boulevard and Ramsey Boulevard (Project No. 16-108); Case of Troy Halverson
5. Adopt Resolution #18-040 Authorizing Partial Payment to Killmer Electric Co. Inc. for Improvement Project #17-06; Installation of Emergency Generator for Well #3
6. Adopt Resolution #18-042 Authorizing Partial Payment to Park Construction Company for IP 16-54 Mississippi River Trail Phase III
7. Adopt Resolution #18-043 Authorizing Final Payment to Metro Utilities, Inc for IP 17-09 Bunker Lake Blvd Utilities Extension
8. Adopt Resolution #18-044 Authorizing Final Payment to North Valley Inc. for IP 14-27; Mississippi River Trail Phase 2 - Riverdale Dr - Riverdale Dr to Armstrong Blvd
9. Adopt Resolution #18050 to Authorize an Adjustment to the Starting Hourly Wage for Temporary Seasonal Employees Working in the Public Works Department
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Consider Preliminary Plat for Rum River Prairie (Project #17-149); Case of Eric Thomsen
2. Consider Preliminary Plat and Site Plan of Affinity at Ramsey (Project No. 17-142); Case of Inland Group
3. Adopt Resolution #18-049 Authorizing Civil Engineering Planning Services from Bolton and Menk for Highway 10 Planning Effort
4. Introduce Ordinance #18-01 Amending Lot Width Requirements for Cul-De-Sac Lots in the R-1 Residential (Rural Developing) District
5. Approve Site Plan for Ramsey Elementary Campus 2 (Project #17-109)• Introduce Ordinance #18-03 Approving Zoning Map Amendment to Public /Quasi-Public
• Adopt Resolution #18-004 Approving Comprehensive Plan Amendment to Public/Quasi-Public and Approving Site Plan
6. Adopt Resolution #18-048 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for 2018 Crackseal and Sealcoat Improvements, Improvement Project #18-04
7. Update on Current and Future Recycling Goals
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 2-27-2018
Loading the player...