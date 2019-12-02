Ramsey City Council 2-26-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Receive Update from Community Development Department
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive January 2019 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 2/12/2019
2. City Council Regular Dated 2/12/2019
3. Approve Licenses
4. Adopt Resolution #19-057 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of February 7, 2019 Through February 20, 2019
5. Adopt Resolution #19-037 Granting a Conditional Use Permit for Auto Sales at 8000 Highway 10 (Project No. 19-100); Case of Druk Auto
6. Adopt Resolution #19-058 Granting a One (1) Year Extension to the Final Plat and Site Plan Approval for Regency Commons and National Self Storage at the Northeast Corner of Bunker Lake Boulevard and Ramsey Boulevard (Project No. 16-108); Case of Troy Halverson
7. Adopt Resolution #19-059 Authorizing Final Payment to Pearson Brothers, Inc for Improvement Project 18-04, 2018 Crack Seal and Seal Coat Program
8. Adopt Resolution #19-060 Authorizing Execution of Quit Claim Deeds and Easement Agreements to Resolve Potential Title Issues on Ute Street (North of 179th Lane)
9. Adopt Resolution #19-061 Authorizing Staff to Enter into Proposed MnDot Cooperative Landscaping Agreement #1033218 for the Hwy 47 Landscaping Project
10. Adopt Resolution #19-041 Approving Environmental Review Document (AUAR) for The COR
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #19-063 Approving Quit Claim Deed Conveying Tract B, Registered Land Survey No. 266
2. Consider Multiple Actions Related to a Proposed Commercial Horse Farm at 17902 Saint Francis Blvd NW (Project No. 19-101); Case of Dale and Tammy Wills
1. Request for a Home Occupation Permit to Operate a Commercial Horse Farm
2. Request for a Conditional Use Permit to Exceed Square Footage for Detached Accessory Buildings
3. Introduce Ordinance #19-02 Amending the R-1 and R-2 Sections of Chapter 117 of City Code to Allow 50- and 65-Foot Wide Lots and Clarifying Existing Language
4. Consider Multiple Actions Related to Harvest Estates 2nd Addition; Case of Meadow Creek Builders
• Introduce Ordinance #19-04 Amending Official Zoning Map
• Adopt Resolution #19-025 Approving Preliminary Plat and Rezoning for Harvest Estates 2nd Addition
5. Introduce Ordinance #19-05; Amendment to City Code Chapter 117 (Zoning and Subdivision of Land) to Add a Neighborhood Business District
6. Introduce Ordinance #19-06 Amending Official Zoning Map; Case of Carol Lublin
7. Introduce Ordinance #19-03 Amending the Definition of Topsoil (Project No. 18-146)
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment