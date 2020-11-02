Ramsey City Council 2-24-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. State of the City Address
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated January 2, 2020
• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated January 9, 2020
• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated January 9, 2020
• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated January 13, 2020
2. Consider Approval of a Revised Connect Anoka County Fiber Network Connectivity Services Agreement
3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. Joint City Council and Planning Commission Work Session Dated 2/11/2020
2. City Council Work Session Dated 2/11/2020
4. Approve Business Licenses
5. Approve Request to Declare Surplus Property
6. Adopt Resolution #20-035 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of February 6, 2020 Through February 19, 2020
7. Adopt Resolution #20-015 Ordering a Feasibility Report and Calling a Public Hearing for the Development Initiated Puma Street Extension Improvements, Improvement Project #20-04
8. Adopt Resolution #20-028 Approving Revised Preliminary Plat for Riverstone (Project 17-106, 19-149); Case of Capstone Homes, Inc.
9. Adopt Resolution #20-029 Approving an Easement Encroachment Agreement for Name Brand Self Storage Ramsey LLC to Install and Maintain a Pylon Sign in a Drainage and Utility Easement at Lot 1, Block 1 Name Brand First Addition (Project No. 19-120)
10. Adopt Resolution #20-033 Approving Extension to Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services with CBRE
11. Adopt Resolution #20-040 Approving Listing of Northern Seven (7) Acres of Lot 1, Block 1, Bury and Carlson Addition
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #20-036 Accepting Feasibility Report for 2020 Overlay Improvements, Improvement Project #20-02
2. Adopt Resolution #20-037 Ordering Feasibility Report for Amended 2020 Mill and Overlay Improvements, Improvement Project #20-02A
3. Adopt Resolution #20-038 Indefinitely Suspending Annual Sealcoat Program and Reallocating Budgeted 2020 Sealcoat Funds
4. Adopt Resolution #20-039 Approving Preliminary Cost Share Framework for Improvement Project #20-04: Development Initiated Puma Street Extension Project
5. Adopt Resolution #20-034 Approving the 2020 Ford Brook Playground Capital Improvement Project
6. Review Adopt-a-Flag Project Concept
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 2-24-2020
