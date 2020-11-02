Ramsey City Council 2-24-2020

1. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated January 2, 2020



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated January 9, 2020



• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated January 9, 2020



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated January 13, 2020



2. Consider Approval of a Revised Connect Anoka County Fiber Network Connectivity Services Agreement



3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. Joint City Council and Planning Commission Work Session Dated 2/11/2020



2. City Council Work Session Dated 2/11/2020



4. Approve Business Licenses



5. Approve Request to Declare Surplus Property



6. Adopt Resolution #20-035 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of February 6, 2020 Through February 19, 2020



7. Adopt Resolution #20-015 Ordering a Feasibility Report and Calling a Public Hearing for the Development Initiated Puma Street Extension Improvements, Improvement Project #20-04



8. Adopt Resolution #20-028 Approving Revised Preliminary Plat for Riverstone (Project 17-106, 19-149); Case of Capstone Homes, Inc.



9. Adopt Resolution #20-029 Approving an Easement Encroachment Agreement for Name Brand Self Storage Ramsey LLC to Install and Maintain a Pylon Sign in a Drainage and Utility Easement at Lot 1, Block 1 Name Brand First Addition (Project No. 19-120)



10. Adopt Resolution #20-033 Approving Extension to Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services with CBRE



11. Adopt Resolution #20-040 Approving Listing of Northern Seven (7) Acres of Lot 1, Block 1, Bury and Carlson Addition