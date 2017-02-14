1. Receive Cash & Investments for Period Ending January 31, 2017



2. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



1. Planning Commission Work Session Minutes Dated December 1, 2016



2. Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated December 1, 2016



3. Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated December 8, 2016



4. Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated December 19, 2016



3. Approve Licenses



4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 01/24/2017



2. City Council Regular Dated 01/24/17



5. Approve Request to Declare Surplus Property



6. Approve Renewal of the Master Agreement with OPUS 21 (Utility Billing Provider) for One Year



7. Adopt Resolution #17-02-046 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of January 19, 2017 Through February 8, 2017



8. Adopt Resolution #17-02-041 Calling for a Public Hearing on an Issue of Revenue Bonds by the City of Minneapolis and the Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) of the City of St. Paul on Behalf of Allina Health Systems



9. Adopt Resolution #17-02-042 Approving a Stormwater Maintenance Agreement for Sunwood Village; Case of CB Ramsey Housing Limited Partnership



10. Adopt Resolution #17-02-043 Approving an Easement Encroachment Agreement for the Installation of a Ground Sign for the Station; Case of DR Horton



11. Receive Report from Public Works Committee



1. Finalize the Landscape Renovation for the Center Median in the Sweet Bay Ridge Development: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend City Council Approval of a Landscape Renovation Plan for Sweet Bay Ridge Development Center Medians



2. Request for Rate Change at Electrical Vehicle Chargin Station: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee for City Council Approval to Reduce the Electric Vehicle Charging Station's Per/Hour Pricing from $1.00/Hour to $.80 Cents/Hour, but Retain the Policy of Charging for Every Hour that a Vehicle is Plugged into the Station



3. Consider Recommendation to City Council to Accept Draft Feasibility Report for Sunwood Drive Reconstruction, Improvement Project #17-00: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend that the City Council Accept the Recommendations Outline in the Draft Feasibility Report for Sunwood Drive Reconstruction, City Improvement Project #17-00



4. Consider Recommendation to City Council to Accept Draft Feasibility Report for Alpine Drive Reconstruction, Improvement Project #17-01: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend that the City Council Accept the Recommendations Outline in the Draft Feasibility Report for Alpine Drive Reconstruction, City Improvement Project #17-01



5. Consider Recommendation to City Council to Accept Draft Feasibility Report for Rivers Bend Street Reconstruction, Improvement Project #17-02: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend City Council to Table the Draft Feasibility Report for Rivers Bend Street Reconstruction, Improvement Project #17-02, for Further Consideration of Construction in 2018 with a Nearby Street Reconstruction Project