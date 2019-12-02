Ramsey City Council 2-12-2019

1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending January 31, 2019



2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes



1. City Council Work Session Dated 1/22/2019



2. City Council Regular Dated 1/22/2019



3. City Council Special Work Session Dated 1/29/2019



3. Approve Licenses



4. Adopt Resolution #19-045 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of January 17, 2019 Through February 6, 2019



5. Adopt Resolution #19-038 Approving Premise Permit for Anoka Ramsey Athletic Association for Lawful Gambling at McDuff's Eatery and Pub



6. Adopt Resolution #19-040 Authorizing the Request and Use of HRA Funds for Anoka County Regional Economic Development Activities



7. Adopt Resolution #19-046 Approving Assignment and Assumption of TIF Agreement for Parkview East Apartments



8. Adopt Resolution #19-047 Approving the Assignment and Assumption of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Agreement and Pledge of TIF Note to BLIP II LLC



9. Adopt Resolution #19-050 Approving an Extension of Code Enforcement Actions at 15653 Juniper Ridge Drive



10. Adopt Resolution #19-051 Approving Extension of Code Enforcement Actions at 15653 Juniper Ridge Drive



11. Adopt Resolution #19-053 Accepting Permanent Utility Easement on Lot 1, Block 1, LAZYDAYS Addition



12. Adopt Resolution #19-054 Approving Abatement at 6588 141St Ave NW (Case of Northern Technologies Inc)



13. Adopt Resolution #19-039 to Hire a Part-Time Community Service Officer