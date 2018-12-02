- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. CBRE Update
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Ordinance #18-06 Vacating Drainage and Utility Easements and Trail Easement within Outlot A Brookfield Second Addition; Case of Brookfield Land, LLC
- 7. Council Business
1. Review Comprehensive Plan Amendment, Zoning Amendment, and Site Plan for Ramsey Elementary Campus 2 (Project #17-109)
2. Centra Homes Purchase Agreement [Portions of Case may be Closed to the Public]
3. Adopt Resolution #18-039 Supporting the Realignment of the Central Anoka Regional Trail
4. Adopt Resolution #18-038 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #18-08, Trott Brook Boardwalk
5. Adopt Resolution #18-034 Approving Plans and Specifications and Authorizing Advertisements for Bids for River's Bend Street Reconstructions, Improvement Project #17-02
6. Adopt Resolution #18-035 Approving Plans and Specifications and Authorizing Advertisements for Bids for Stanhope Terrace Street Reconstructions, Improvement Project #18-00
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 2-12-2018
