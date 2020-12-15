Ramsey City Council 12-15-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Consent Agenda
- 5. Council Business 1. Adopt Resolution #20-319 Approving Final Version of 2040 Comprehensive Plan Update
- 5. Council Business 2. Adopt Resolution #20-316 to Approve the City's 2021 Union Contracts for AFSCME and LELS Captains
- 5.Council Business 3. Adopt Resolution #20-317 to Authorize the City's 2021 Non-Union City Health and Dental Insurance Contributions and Non-Union Cost of Living Adjustments
- 6. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 7. Adjournment