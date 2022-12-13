Ramsey City Council 12-13-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Oath of Office - Patrol Officer / Sergeant Promotions
- 2.2. Recognize Councilmember Ryan Heineman for his Service to the City of Ramsey
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. Public Hearing on 2023 Tax Levies and General Fund Budget
• Adopt Resolution #22-278 Adopting the 2022, Payable 2023 Municipal Tax Levy
• Adopt Resolution #22-279 Adopting the 2023 General Fund Budget
• Adopt Resolution #22-280 Adopting the 2023 Economic Development Authority (EDA) Budget
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Consider Preliminary Plat of Gile Addition - 15710 St. Francis Blvd. NW
- 7.2. Introduce Ordinance #23-01 Amending City Code Section 26 Article XIX - Mobile Food Units
- 7.3. Adopt Resolutions #22-286, #22-287, #22-288 and #22-289 Ordering Plans and Specifications for 2023 Pavement Management Program Projects
- 7.4. Adopt Resolution #22-285 Ordering Plans and Specifications for Improvement Project #23-02, Central Park main Parking Lot Reconstruction
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment