1. Receive October 2016 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending November 30, 2016



3. Schedule Public Hearing to Consider Adopting of 2017-2026 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP)



4. Approve Licenses



5. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 11/22/16



2. City Council Regular Dated 11/22/16



6. Adopt Resolution #16-12-243 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of November 17, 2016 Through December 7, 2016



7. Adopt Resolution #16-12-242 Ordering Feasibility Report for Improvement Project #17-02, 2017 Mill and Overlay Improvements



8. Adopt Resolution #16-12-244 to Re-Hire an Administrative Servicves Intern



9. Adopt Resolution #16-12-246 Approving Amended and Restated Development Contract (Partial Release) for Alpha Development/Former Legacy Christian Academy Project



10. Adopt Resolution #16-12-250 Approving Final Payment to Pearson Brothers, Inc. for Improvement Project #16-00 Division A, 2016 Crackseal and Sealcoat Improvements



11. Adopt Resolution #16-12-251 Approving Final Payment to Kuechle Underground, Inc. for Improvement Project #12-22, Riverdale Drive Extension/Reconstruction



12. Adopt Resolution #16-12-252 Approving Partial Payment to Kuechle Underground, Inc. for Improvement Project #16-95, Zeolite Street Storm Sewer Extension



13. Adopt Resolution #16-12-253 Approving Partial Payment to Kuechle Underground, Inc. for Improvement Project #13-10, Garnet Street and 168th Avenue Reconstruction



14. Report from Public Works Committee Dated November 15, 2016



1. Consideration of Recommending City Council Approval of Draft Water Supply Plan: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee that City Council Recommend that the Working Document of the Draft Water Supply Plan be Forwarded to the Environmental Policy Board and Planning Commission Before it is Reviewed by the City Council