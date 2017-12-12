Ramsey City Council 12-12-2017

1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending November 30, 2017



2. Note the following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated October 12, 2017



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated October 12, 2017



• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated October 16, 2017



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated October 16, 2017



3. Schedule Public Hearing to Consider Adoption of 2018-2027 Capital Improvement Plan



4. Approve Licenses



5. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 11/28/2017



2. City Council Regular Dated 11/28/2017



6. Approve Rental Licenses



7. Authorize Work Order from Tierney Brothers for Audio Visual Upgrades to City Hall Meeting Spaces



8. Authorize Renewal of Master Agreement With OPUS 21 (Utility Billing Provider) for Five Years



9. Adopt Resolution #17-12-310 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of November 23, 2017 Through December 6, 2017



10. Adopt Resolution #17-12-314 Establishing Precinct and Polling Locations for 2018 Election Year



11. Adopt Resolution #17-12-312 to Hire Temporary Ice Rink Attendants



12. Adopt Resolution #17-12-3136 to Hire a Temporary On-Call Snow Plow Driver



13. Adopt Resolution #17-12-301 Approving Final Payment to AAA Striping Service Company for IP 17-04, Sunwood Drive Striping Improvements



14. Adopt Resolution #17-12-315 Accepting Feasibility Report and Ordering Public Hearing for Improvement Project #18-03, 2018 Street Overlay Improvements



15. Adopt Resolution #17-12-311 Accepting Fee Title to Outlot A, Covenant Meadows per the Approved Planned Unit Development (Project No. 17-102); Case of Brookview Estates, LLC



16. Report from Public Works Committee Meeting Dated November 21, 2017



1. Consider Recommending City Council Approval of Pedestrian Trail Easement Vacation on Lot 6, Block 3, Wildlife Sanctuary Third Addition: ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend that the City Council not Vacate the Pedestrian Trail Easement on Lot 6, Block 3, Wildlife Sanctuary Third Addition, but Talk with the Resident About Removing the Blacktop with the Resident Responsible for Restoration



2. Consider Request for Additional Stop Signs at the Intersection of 163rd Avenue / Marble Street: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend that the City Council not Install Additional Stop Signs at this Intersection Based on the Traffic Counts and Accident History, that Speed Limit Signs be Posted in Both Directions, and the Police Department Continue to Enforce the 30-mph Speed Limit in the Area in an Effort to Reduce Speeds on 163rd Avenue



3. Consider Public Infrastructure Feasibility Study for the COR: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend that the City Council Authorize the Bolton & Menk Work Order, not to Exceed $25,384, to Complete Concept Designs and Feasibility Reports for all Remaining Public Infrastructure needed in the COR. This is being Discussed as a Separate Case on Tonight's Agenda



4. Consider Recommending City Council Approval of September 2017 Comprehensive Sanitary Sewer Study Update: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend that the City Council Approval of the September 2017 Comprehensive Sanitary Sewer Study Update, Including the Sanitary Sewer Infrastructure Needed to Serve the 167th Node Area. Council Approve the Comprehensive Sanitary Sewer Study Update on November 28th



5. Consider Recommending the City Council Approval of September 2017 Comprehensive Water System Study Update: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend that the City Council Approve of the September 2017 Comprehensive Water System Study Update and ask Staff to Address the Questions Raised Relating to Dead End Stubs. Council Approved the Comprehensive Water System Study Update on November 28th



6. Consider Recommending City Council Approval of Municipal State Aid Maintenance Allocation Reduction: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend that the City Council Approve Reducing the City of Ramsey's MSA Maintenance Allocation from 35% to 25%. Council Approved the Municipal State Aid Maintenance Allocation Reduction on November 28th



7. Consider the Addition of Street Lights in our Industrial Area: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend that the City Council Approve Installation of Priority Street Lights at the Following Intersections: Ramsey Boulevard / 143rd Avenue; Jaspar Street / 143rd Avenue; Ebony Street / 143rd Avenue; Ebony Street / 141st Avenue; and, Azurite Street / 14th Avenue