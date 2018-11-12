Ramsey City Council 12-11-2018

1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending November 30, 2018



2. Approve Licenses



3. Adopt Resolution #18-253 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the period of November 21, 2018 Through December 5, 2018



4. Adopt Resolution #18-266 Calling for a Special Election to Fill the Vacancy in the At-Large Council Seat and Direct Staff to Proceed with the Special Election Process



5. Adopt Resolution #18-267 Establishing Precinct and Polling Locations for 2019 Election Year



6. Adopt Resolution #18-252 Approving Architectural Plans for Parkside Village; Case of Centra Homes, LLC



7. Adopt Resolution #18-258 to Enter into a Residential Recycling Program Agreement with Anoka County to Receive SCORE Funds for 2019



8. Adopt Resolution #18-259 Authorizing Final Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for Improvement Project 17-10, Puma Street Utility Improvements



9. Adopt Resolution #18-260 Authorizing Partial Payment No. 3 to North Valley, Inc Improvement Project #17-02, Rivers Bend Street Reconstruction



10. Adopt Resolution #18-261 Authorizing Partial Payment No. 3 to North Valley, Inc for Improvement Project 18-00 Stanhope Terrace Street Reconstruction



11. Adopt Resolution #18-262 Authorizing Partial Payment No. 2 to North Valley, Inc for Improvement Project 18-03, 2018 Street Overlay Improvements



12. Report from Public Works Committee



The Public Works Committee Held its Regular Meeting on November 20, 2018 and Discussed the Following Cases:



1. Authorize Architectural Design Services for Municipal Pumphouse #3: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Direct Staff to Prepare an RFP for Architectural Design Services for Pumphouse #3



2. Consider Initial Direction on Development of Policy for Private Improvements Within Public Rights of Way: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Make No Changes o the Existing Policy and Continue to Approach Requests on a Case by Case Basis Staff Updates on Improvement Projects and Items of Interest



3. It was the Consensus of the Committee to Continue to use GPR on the Spring Road Projects and to add a Requirement of New Development to Include the use of GPR and Provide hat Data to the City Prior to Turning the Roadway over to the City