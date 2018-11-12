Ramsey City Council 12-11-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Rumriver Arts and Ramsey Park and Recreation's 2018 Report to the Community
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending November 30, 2018
2. Approve Licenses
3. Adopt Resolution #18-253 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the period of November 21, 2018 Through December 5, 2018
4. Adopt Resolution #18-266 Calling for a Special Election to Fill the Vacancy in the At-Large Council Seat and Direct Staff to Proceed with the Special Election Process
5. Adopt Resolution #18-267 Establishing Precinct and Polling Locations for 2019 Election Year
6. Adopt Resolution #18-252 Approving Architectural Plans for Parkside Village; Case of Centra Homes, LLC
7. Adopt Resolution #18-258 to Enter into a Residential Recycling Program Agreement with Anoka County to Receive SCORE Funds for 2019
8. Adopt Resolution #18-259 Authorizing Final Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for Improvement Project 17-10, Puma Street Utility Improvements
9. Adopt Resolution #18-260 Authorizing Partial Payment No. 3 to North Valley, Inc Improvement Project #17-02, Rivers Bend Street Reconstruction
10. Adopt Resolution #18-261 Authorizing Partial Payment No. 3 to North Valley, Inc for Improvement Project 18-00 Stanhope Terrace Street Reconstruction
11. Adopt Resolution #18-262 Authorizing Partial Payment No. 2 to North Valley, Inc for Improvement Project 18-03, 2018 Street Overlay Improvements
12. Report from Public Works Committee
The Public Works Committee Held its Regular Meeting on November 20, 2018 and Discussed the Following Cases:
1. Authorize Architectural Design Services for Municipal Pumphouse #3: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Direct Staff to Prepare an RFP for Architectural Design Services for Pumphouse #3
2. Consider Initial Direction on Development of Policy for Private Improvements Within Public Rights of Way: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Make No Changes o the Existing Policy and Continue to Approach Requests on a Case by Case Basis Staff Updates on Improvement Projects and Items of Interest
3. It was the Consensus of the Committee to Continue to use GPR on the Spring Road Projects and to add a Requirement of New Development to Include the use of GPR and Provide hat Data to the City Prior to Turning the Roadway over to the City
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
1. Public Hearing on 2019 Tax Levies and General Fund Budget - Adopt Resolution #18-254 Adopting the 2018, Payable 2019 Municipal Tax Levy; Adopt Resolution #18-255 Adopting the 2019 General Fund Budget and Adopt Resolution #18-256 Adopting the 2019 Economic Development Authority (EDA) Budget
2. Public Hearing- Adopt Resolution #18-257 Adopting the City's 2019-2028 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP)
- 7. Council Business
1. Review Sketch Plan for Harvest Estates 2nd Addition; Case of Meadowbrook Development (Project 18-161)
2. Consider Purchase Agreement on Lot 25, Block 1, Harvest Estates for Harvest Estates 2nd Addition (Former Municipal Center); Case of Meadow Creek Builders (Portions May Be Closed to the Public)
3. Adopt Resolution #18-265 Approving Alternatives AKM Farms (Paxmar) for Revision to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan Update
4. Review Concept Plan for Hotel/Multifamily Development in The COR; Case of Allied Development
5. Adopt Resolution #18-263 Selecting Highway 10 Alternatives for Additional Study and Design
6. Adopt Resolution #18-264 Approving West Riverdale Study as Official Planning Document
7. Adopt Resolution #18-246 Approving Plans and Specifications and Authorizing Advertisements for Bids for Riverdale Drive Utility Improvements, Improvement Project #18-14
8. 2019 Legislative Platform
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment