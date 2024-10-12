Ramsey City Council 12-10-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Recognize Mayor Mark Kuzma and Councilmembers Chelsee Howell, Debra Musgrove and Matt Woestehoff for their Service to the City of Ramsey.
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Approve Minutes
5.1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session dated November 26, 2024
2. City Council Regular Session dated November 26, 2024
- 6. Consent Agenda
- 7. Public Hearing
7.1. PUBLIC HEARING - Adopt Resolution #24-353 Adopting the City's 2025-2034 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP)
- 8. Council Business
- 9. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 10. Adjournment