Ramsey City Council 12-10-2019

1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Special Work Session Dated 11/18/2019



2. City Council Work Session Dated 11/26/2019



3. City Council Regular Session Dated 11/26/2019



2. Approve Licenses (Includes Renewals)



3. Adopt Resolution #19-284 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of November 21, 2019 Through December 4, 2019



4. Adopt Resolution 19-279 Approving an Interim Use Permit at 16839 Saint Francis Blvd NW to Temporarily Allow Two Homes on the Subject Property



5. Adopt Resolution #19-281 Approving a Revised Landscape Plan for Delta ModTech (Project No. 19-108)



6. Adopt Resolution #19-282 Authorizing Final Payment to Northwest Asphalt and Maintenance for Improvement Project #19-00, 2019 Cracksealing Improvements



7. Adopt Resolution #19-287 Approving Partial Release of Right of Re-Entry Agreement for Completion of Stage I Improvements for Cottages at the COR



8. Adopt Resolution #19-289 Adopting the 2020 Parking Ramp Maintenance Budget & Adopt Resolution #19-290 Allocating the Parking Ramp Maintenance Costs Per the Adopted 2020 Budget



9. Adopt Resolution #19-298 Adopting the Anoka County 2019 Multi-Jurisdictional All-Hazard Mitigation Plan



10. Adopt Resolution 19-300 Approving Accessory Structure Agreement for 6210 Green Valley Rd; Case of Eric Thomsen



11. Adopt Resolution #19-295 Hiring Temporary Ice Rink Attendants



12. Adopt Resolution #19-297 Hiring a Temporary Part-Time Building Maintenance Worker



13. Report from Public Works Committee



The Public Works Committee Held its Regular Meeting on November 19, 2019 is Discussed the Following Cases:



1. Consider Replacing Monument and Shelter Roof at Rivers' Bend Park and HVAC Replacement at Central: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend to City Council the Replacement of the HVAC System at Central Park, and Roof Shelter at Rivers' Bend Park as Discussed, at a not to Exceed Cost of $33,000 from the Capital Maintenance Fund



2. Consider Recommending City Council Approval to Solicit Requests for Proposals to Prepare Plans and Specifications for Bunker Lake Boulevard/CSAH 116 Improvements, Improvement Project #20-03: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee for City Council to Direct Staff to Gather Additional Information on the History on the Conditions of the JPA and Discuss Options with Anoka County Related to Renegotiating the JPA, Working Together to Find Efficiencies, and Opportunities for an Additional Access onto Bunker Lake Boulevard



Committee/Staff Input



Staff Updates on Improvement Projects and Items of Interest: Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee for City Council to Cancel the December Meeting