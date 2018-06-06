Ramsey City Council 11-28-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. 2023 Pothole Patching Update
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Approve On-Sale, including Sunday Sales, Liquor License for Bossman, Inc dba Chanticlear Pizza
- 6.2. Public Hearing: Adopt Ordinance #23-17: 2024 Schedule of Rates, Fees and Charges
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Consider Request to Construct Private Ice Rink on Krypton Street NW, North of 157th Avenue NW
- 7.2. Adopt Ordinance #23-20, Amendment to Chapter 26, Licenses, Permits, and Miscellaneous Business Regulations, Article XVI. Tobacco, Division 2, Section 26-787(6)
- 7.3. Settlement Hearing: Animal violation of Chapter 10 for the keeping of a rooster on property less than 2.5 acres in size, located at 6025 177th Ln NW, Ramsey, MN.
- 7.4. Adopt Resolution #23-305 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #21-08, Water Treatment Plant Trunk Watermain Improvements
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment