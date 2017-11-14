Ramsey City Council 11-28-2017

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Oath of Office for New Board and Commission Members
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
0. Acknowledge 'Doing Business As' Name Change for Penalty Box
1. Receive October 2017 Financial Reports - General Fund Enterprise Funds
2. Approve Rental Licenses
3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes
1. City Council Work Session Dated 11/14/2017
2. City Council Regular Dated 11/14/2017
4. Declare Unclaimed Bicycles as Surplus Property and Authorize Donation of Same to a Non-Profit Organization According to Donation Policy
5. Adopt Resolution #17-11-292 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of November 9, 2017 Through November 22, 2017
6. Adopt Resolution #17-11-281 Adopting the 2018 Parking Ramp Maintenance Budget & Adopt Resolution #17-11-282 Allocating the Parking Ramp Maintenance Costs Per the Adopted 2018 Budget
7. Adopt Resolution #17-11-291 Not Waiving Statutory Tort Limits
8. Adopt Resolution #17-11-294 Approving the 2018 LELS Captain Contract
9. Adopt Resolution #1-11-295 to Hire Temporary On-Call Snow Plow Drivers
10. Adopt Resolution #17-11-298 Approving Municipal State Aid Maintenance Allocation Reduction
11. Adopt Resolution #17-11-299 Approving September 2017 Comprehensive Sanitary Sewer Study Update
12. Adopt Resolution #17-11-296 Approving Final Payment to Allied Blacktop Company for IP 17-03, 2017 Crackseal and Sealcoat Improvements
13. Adopt Resolution #17-11-297 Approving Partial Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground LLC for IP 16-20 Riverdale Drive Extension from Traprock Street to Ramsey Boulevard
14. Adopt Resolution #17-11-300 Approving September 2017 Comprehensive Water System Study Update
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
1. Adopt Ordinance #17-19 Adopting the 2018 Schedule or Rates, Fees and Charges
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Ordinances Related to Connexus Energy Solar Array (Project No. 17-135); Case of Connexus Energy
1. Ordinance #17-13 Amending Official Zoning Map to Guide the Property as Public/Quasi-Public to Guide future Uses
2. Ordinance #17-14 Amending Zoning Code Amending Allowable Uses in the Public/Quasi-Public District Allowing Solar Energy Systems as a Conditional Use Permit
2. Approve Actions Related to North Fork Meadows Subdivision Located Near Puma Street and Alpine Drive; Case of Paxmar, LLC (Project No. 17-126)
1. Introduce Ordinance #17-16 Granting a Conditional Zoning Amendment to Planned Unit Development
2. Adopt Ordinance #17-16 Granting a Conditional Rezoning Agreement
- 3. Adopt Ordinance #17-20 Providing for a Special Closing Times License of On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor During the 2018 National Football League Super Bowl Game at U.S. Bank Stadium
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
1. Strategic Plan Update
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 11-28-2017
