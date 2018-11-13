Ramsey City Council 11-27-2018

1. Receive October 2018 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Receive Grant from The Saint Paul Foundation



3. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated October 4, 2018



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated October 11, 2018



• Park and Recreation Meeting Minutes Dated October 15, 2018



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated October 15, 2018



4. Schedule Public Hearing to Consider Adoption of 2019-2028 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP)



5. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 11/13/2018



2. City Council Regular Dated 11/13/2018



6. Approve Rental Licenses



7. Adopt Resolution #18-241 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of November 8, 2018 Through November 20, 2018



8. Adopt Resolution #18-237 Adopting the 2019 Parking Ramp Maintenance Budget & Adopt Resolution #18-238 Allocating the Parking Ramp Maintenance Costs per the Adopted 2019 Budget



9. Adopt Resolution #18-239 Not Waiving Statutory Tort Limits



10. Adopt Resolution #18-240 Extending Fee Agreement with North Risk Partners-Bearence Management Group for Agent of Record Services for the City's Property, Casualty and Worker's Compensation Insurance Services



11. Adopt Resolution #18-244 Amending Exhibit B, Exhibit C and Exhibit D of Assessment Agreement Between City of Ramsey & Riverstone Development, LLC & Hagemen Holdings LLC Dated July 25, 2017 to Reflect Actual Construction Costs and Final Assessment Amounts



12. Adopt Resolution #18-242 Authorizing Partial Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for Bunker Lake Boulevard and Puma Street Pavement Improvements, Improvement Project 18-05



13. Adopt Resolution #18-232 to Hire Temporary On-Call Snow Plow Drivers



14. Adopt Resolution #18-243 to Fill the Vacant Economic Development Administrative Assistant Position



15. Adopt Resolution #18-249 Declaring a Vacancy in the Office of Councilmember At-Large, Due to Special Election of November 6, 2018