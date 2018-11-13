Ramsey City Council 11-27-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Swearing-In Ceremony for Mayor John LeTourneau and Councilmember Debra Musgrove
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive October 2018 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
2. Receive Grant from The Saint Paul Foundation
3. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated October 4, 2018
• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated October 11, 2018
• Park and Recreation Meeting Minutes Dated October 15, 2018
• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated October 15, 2018
4. Schedule Public Hearing to Consider Adoption of 2019-2028 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP)
5. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 11/13/2018
2. City Council Regular Dated 11/13/2018
6. Approve Rental Licenses
7. Adopt Resolution #18-241 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of November 8, 2018 Through November 20, 2018
8. Adopt Resolution #18-237 Adopting the 2019 Parking Ramp Maintenance Budget & Adopt Resolution #18-238 Allocating the Parking Ramp Maintenance Costs per the Adopted 2019 Budget
9. Adopt Resolution #18-239 Not Waiving Statutory Tort Limits
10. Adopt Resolution #18-240 Extending Fee Agreement with North Risk Partners-Bearence Management Group for Agent of Record Services for the City's Property, Casualty and Worker's Compensation Insurance Services
11. Adopt Resolution #18-244 Amending Exhibit B, Exhibit C and Exhibit D of Assessment Agreement Between City of Ramsey & Riverstone Development, LLC & Hagemen Holdings LLC Dated July 25, 2017 to Reflect Actual Construction Costs and Final Assessment Amounts
12. Adopt Resolution #18-242 Authorizing Partial Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for Bunker Lake Boulevard and Puma Street Pavement Improvements, Improvement Project 18-05
13. Adopt Resolution #18-232 to Hire Temporary On-Call Snow Plow Drivers
14. Adopt Resolution #18-243 to Fill the Vacant Economic Development Administrative Assistant Position
15. Adopt Resolution #18-249 Declaring a Vacancy in the Office of Councilmember At-Large, Due to Special Election of November 6, 2018
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
1. Public Hearing: Approve On-Sale, and Sunday Liquor License for Triple Shift Entertainment, LLC dba Super Bowl Located in the City of Ramsey at 6720 Riverdale Drive NW
2. Public Hearing: Adopt Ordinance #18-16 Adopting the 2019 Schedule of Rates, Fees and Charges
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #18-250 Amending Approved Right of Re-Entry Agreement; Case of Centra Homes
2. Adopt Resolution #18-248 to Approve the City's 2019-2020 Union Contracts
3. Adopt Resolution #18-245 to Authorize the City's 2019 Non-Union City Health and Dental Insurance Contributions and Cost of Living Adjustments
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment