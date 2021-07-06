- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Swearing-in and Pinning Ceremony for Incoming Police Chief Brad Bluml
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Approve Minutes
- 6. Consent Agenda
- 7. Public Hearing
1. Adopt Ordinance #24-16: 2025 Schedule of Rates, Fees and Charges
2. 2025 Tax Levies and General Fund Budget: Adopt Resolution #24-335 Adopting the 2024, Payable 2025 Municipal Tax Levy Adopt Resolution #24-336 Adopting the 2025 General Fund Budget Adopt Resolution #24-337 Adopting the 2025 Economic Development Authority (EDA) Budget
- 8. Council Business
1. Adopt Ordinance #24-15 Amending Chapter 26 Pertaining to Rental Housing Licensing Requirements (Crime-Free Housing Program)
2. Adopt Ordinance #24-14 Pertaining to Residential Driveways.
3. Adopt Ordinance #24-17 Implementing Lodging Tax
4. Adopt Ordinance #24-18 Amending Chapter 58 Utilities Regarding the Declaration of a Critical Water Deficiency
- 9. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
Ramsey City Council 11-26-2024
