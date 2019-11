1. Receive October 2019 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending October 31, 2019



3. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated September 16, 2019



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated October 3, 2019



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated October 10, 2019



• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated October 10, 2019



4. Schedule Public Hearing to Consider Adoption of 2020-2029 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP)



5. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Special Meeting Canvassing Board Dated 11/12/2019



2. City Council Work Session Dated 11/12/2019



3. City Council Regular Session Dated 11/12/2019



6. Approve Rental Licenses



7. Adopt Resolution #19-280 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of November 7, 2019 Through November 20, 2019



8. Adopt Resolution #19-261 Establishing Precinct and Polling Locations for 2020 Election Year



9. Adopt Resolution #19-278 Not Waiving Statutory Tort Limits



10. Adopt Resolution 19-283 Accepting Cash Donations of $5,000 From 1-800-Boardup to be Applied Toward the Ramsey Fire Department