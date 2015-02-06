Ramsey City Council 11-24-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
1. Public Hearing: Adopt Ordinance #20-20 Adopting the 2021 Schedule of Rates, Fees and Charges
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #20-248 Accepting Design Services Proposal for Riverdale Drive Improvements from Feldspar Street to Tungsten Street, Improvement Project #21-00
2. Consider Expansion of Alpine Park's Off-leash Area—a 2020 Parks Capital Improvement
3. Adopt Resolution #20-279 Approving Final Version of 2040 Comprehensive Plan Update
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment