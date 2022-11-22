Ramsey City Council 11-22-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING - Adopt Resolution # 22-253 Adopting the City's 2023-2032 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP)
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING - Adopt Ordinance #22-28 Adopting the 2023 Schedule of Rates, Fees, and Charges
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Ordinance #22-27 Amending Chapter 2 of Ramsey City Code to Modify Abatement and Appeal Procedures
- 7.2. Receive recommendation from the Charter Commission to amend the charter by Ordinance #22-29 under M.S 410.12, subdivision 7
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment