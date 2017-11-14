Ramsey City Council 11-14-2017

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Recognition and Presentation to Valentina Kostenko. 2018 Mrs. Anoka County International, by Mayor Strommen
2. Presentation/Update on Police Department Activities by Chief Jeff Katers
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending October 31, 2017
2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 10/24/2017
2. City Council Regular Dated 10/24/2017
3. Approve Rental Licenses
4. Approve CBRE Real Estate Listing Contract: Amendment #3
5. Adopt Resolution #17-11-287 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of October 17, 2017 Through November 8, 2017
6. Adopt Resolution #17-10-263 Accepting Quotes and Awarding Contract for the Installation of Emergency Generator for Well #3, Improvement Project #17-06
7. Adopt Resolution #17-11-288 Releasing Previously Approved Allocation Agreement Between the City and D.R. Horton, Inc as Well as Releasing an Allocation Agreement and a Secondary Development Contract Between the City of K. Hovnanian T&C Homes at Minnesota LLC, for Property to be Developed as Greenway Terrace
8. Adopt Resolution #17-11-283 Appointing Board and Commission Members
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #17-11-284 Approving Updated Feasibility Report and Ordering Plans and Specifications for Improvement Project #17-02, River's Bend Street Reconstructions
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #17-11-285 Approving Feasibility Report and Ordering Plans and Specifications for Improvement Project #18-00, Stanhope Terrace Street Reconstructions
3. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #17-11-286 Approving Feasibility Report and Ordering Plans and Specifications for Improvement Project #18-01, The North Forty Street Reconstructions
- 7. Council Business
1. Consider Approvals Related to Connexus Energy Solar Array (Project No. 17-135); Case of Connexus Energy
1. Ordinance Amending Official Zoning Map to Guide the Property as Public/Quasi-Public to Guide Future Uses
2. Ordinance Amendment Zoning Code Amending Allowable Uses in the Public/Quasi-Public District Allowing Solar Energy Systems as Conditional Use Permit
2. Adopt Ordinance #17-18 Amending Street Names in the Riverstone Subdivision; Case of Capstone Homes/Riverstone Development, LLC
3. Introduce Ordinance #17-19: 2018 Schedule of Rates, Fees and Charges
4. Introduce Ordinance #17-20 Providing for a Special Closing Times License of On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor During the 2018 National Football League Super Bowl Game at U.S. Bank Stadium
5. Consider Landscape Plan Amendment and Accept Sidewalk Easements for Vistas at North Commons (Project No. 16-90); Case of Morning Sun Homes, Inc.
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 11-14-2017
