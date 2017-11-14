Ramsey City Council 11-14-2017

1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending October 31, 2017



2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 10/24/2017



2. City Council Regular Dated 10/24/2017



3. Approve Rental Licenses



4. Approve CBRE Real Estate Listing Contract: Amendment #3



5. Adopt Resolution #17-11-287 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of October 17, 2017 Through November 8, 2017



6. Adopt Resolution #17-10-263 Accepting Quotes and Awarding Contract for the Installation of Emergency Generator for Well #3, Improvement Project #17-06



7. Adopt Resolution #17-11-288 Releasing Previously Approved Allocation Agreement Between the City and D.R. Horton, Inc as Well as Releasing an Allocation Agreement and a Secondary Development Contract Between the City of K. Hovnanian T&C Homes at Minnesota LLC, for Property to be Developed as Greenway Terrace



8. Adopt Resolution #17-11-283 Appointing Board and Commission Members