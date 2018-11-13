Ramsey City Council 11-13-2018

1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending October 31, 2018



2. Consider Request to Rezone Property Identified by PID #35-32-25-32-0062 from R-1 Residential (MUSA) to E-1 Employment (Project No. 155); Case of Rocky Mtn Investment LLC



3. Consider Memorandum of Understanding and Agreement for Federal Equitable Sharing for the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force (DTF)



4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 10/23/2018



2. City Council Regular Dated 10/23/2018



5. Approve Licenses



6. Approval of Tuition Reimbursement



7. Approve the Establishment of a Trail Easement Over the Westerly 20' Feet of 5195 142nd Avenue



8. Approve Request to Declare Surplus Property



9. Adopt Resolution #18-234 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of October 18, 2018 Through November 7, 2018



10. Adopt Resolution #18-211 Approving a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) Application for Truck Garant at 6021 Hwy 21 (Project #17-151); Case of Roman Gadaskin



11. Adopt Resolution #18-212 Approving a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) Application for Auto Sales and Service at 6021 Hwy 21 (Project #17-151); Case of Roman Gadaskin



12. Adopt Resolution #18-228 Granting Site Plan Approval for Parkside Village; Case of Centra Homes, LLC



13. Adopt Resolution #18-233 Approving Premise Permit for Anoka Ramsey Athletic Association for Lawful Gambling at Aurelio's Pizza



14. Report from Public Works Committee



The Public Works Committee Held its Regular Meeting on October 16, 2018 and Discussed the Following Items:



1. Consider Recommendation to City Council Supporting Metropolitan Council Study for Northwest Metropolitan Area Regional Surface Water Supply Facility: Ratify he Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Pass the Review of the Resolution Allowing the Metropolitan Council to Complete a Study for a Northwest Metropolitan Area Regional Surface Water Supply Facility to the City Council Without a Recommendation



Committee/Staff Input



. Update on Status of Feasibility Reports for 2019 Reconstruction Projects: Ratify the Consensus of the Committee to Support the Staff Recommendation to Postpone Improvement Project #18-02 HY-Ramsey, Street Reconstructions