Ramsey City Council 11-12-2024

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Recognition of Retiring Police Chief Jeff Katers for 24 Years of Service with the Ramsey Police Department.
- 2.2. Sheriff Brad Wise presentation to city council
- 2.3. Proclamation Declaring November 30, 2024, as Small Business Saturday in the City of Ramsey.
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Approve Minutes
5.1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session dated October 22, 2024
2. City Council Regular Session dated October 22, 2024
- 6. Consent Agenda
- 7. Public Hearing
- 8. Council Business
8.1. Adopt Resolution #24-303, Approving a Conditional Use Permit for Motor Vehicle Repair in the I-1 Zoning District for Blanery LLC at 6591 141st Avenue NW
- 8.2. Introduce Ordinance #24-16: 2024 Schedule of Rates, Fees and Charges
- 8.3. Adopt Ordinance #24-12 Regulating Cannabis Businesses
- 8.4. Introduce Ordinance #24-15 Amending Chapter 26 Pertaining to Rental Housing Licensing Requirements
- 8.5. Introduce Ordinance #24-14 Pertaining to Residential Driveways.
- 8.6. Introduce Ordinance #24-17 Implementing Lodging Tax and adoption of Resolution #24-317 Approving Agreement with Minnesota Metro North Tourism (dba Twin Cities Gateway)
- 8.7. Introduce Ordinance #24-18 Amending Chapter 58 Utilities regarding the Declaration of a Critical Water Deficiency
- 8.8. Adopt Resolution #24-321 Terminating Agreement with Anoka County for Pollbook Election Equipment
- 8.9. Adopt Resolution #24-322 Approving Agreement with Anoka County for Pollbook Election Equipment
- 8.10. Adopt Resolution #24-305 to Enter into a Residential Recycling Program Agreement with Anoka County
- 8.11. Adopt Resolution #24-315 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of October 17, 2024 through November 6, 2024.
- 9. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 10. Adjournment