Ramsey City Council 11-12-2019

1. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



• Charter Commission Meeting Minutes Dated February 3, 2019



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated September 5, 2019



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated September 12, 2019



• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated September 12, 2019



2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 10/22/2019



2. City Council Regular Session Dated 10/22/2019



3. Approve Licenses



4. Approve Rental Licenses



5. Adopt Resolution #19-271 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Received During the Period of October 17, 2019 Through November 6, 2019



6. Adopt Resolution #19-266 Rejecting Bids for Improvement Project #19-10, Hedgehog Street Drainage Improvements



7. Adopt Resolution #19-267 to Enter into a Residential Recycling Program Agreement with Anoka County



8. Adopt Resolution #19-269 Authorizing Final Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC. for Improvement Project #18-05, Bunker Lake Boulevard and Puma Street Improvements



9. Adopt Resolution 19-270 Approving Accessory Structure Agreement at 16501 Jarvis St NW; Case of Allen and Alycia Skogquist



10. Adopt Resolution #19-275 Approving Release of Right of Re-Entry Agreement for Affinity at Ramsey, LLC



11. Adopt Resolution #19-276 Approving Release of Right of Re-Entry Agreement on Lot 6, Block 1, Harvest Estates Second Addition



12. Adopt Resolution #19-259 to Hire Temporary On-Call Snow Plow Drivers



13. Adopt Resolution #19-268 Hiring a Temporary Part-Time Building Maintenance Worker



14. Report from Public Works Committee



The Public Works Committee Held its Regular Meeting on October 15, 2019 and Discussed the Following Cases:



1. Correction Regarding Water Efficiency Grant Program: Consensus of the Committee that the City Should Continue with its Application to the Metropolitan Council for the Water Efficiency Program. The Committee Consensus was that the City Should Continue with its Grant Application to the Metropolitan Council for the Water Efficiency Program, and that there is no need for Staff to bring this Information Back to a Regular Council Meeting at this Time, but Instead Simply Provide an Email Update to the Other Members of the City Council, with the Understanding that the Full Council will need to Accept the Grant if Awarded.