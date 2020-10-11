Ramsey City Council 11-10-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Oath of Office - Patrol Officer
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Approve Business License
2. Approve Rental Licenses
3. Award Contract for Review and Monitoring of Wetland Mitigation Areas in the COR
4. Amend Policy: Post-Issuance Compliance Policies and Procedures
5. Adopt Resolution #20-255 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of October 22, 2020 Through November 4, 2020
6. Adopt Resolution #20-243 Approving a Conditional Use Permit for Additional Outside Storage Space at 6820 143rd Avenue NW (Project No. 20-133); Case of Molin Concrete Products Company
7. Adopt Resolution #20-258 Approving Cooperative Construction Agreement #1044547 for Bunker Lake Boulevard/CSAH 116 and Saint Francis Boulevard/TH 47 Intersection Improvements
8. Adopt Resolution #20-259 Accepting Geotechnical and Survey Proposals for 2021 Pavement Management Program Projects
9. Adopt Resolution 20-260 Approving Abatement and Code Enforcement Process for 15740 Ramsey Blvd NW
10. Adopt Resolution #20-261 Approving Final Plat for Riverstone 5th Addition, Case of Capstone Homes
11. Adopt Resolution #20-262 Authorizing the Emergency Purchase of a Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Compressor
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Introduce Ordinance #20-21: 2021 Schedule of Rates, Fees and Charges
2. Adopt Resolution #20-265 Approving Sanitary Sewer Maintenance and Rain Garden Agreement for River Walk Village; Case of D&N Management, LLC
3. Adopt Resolution #20-254 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contracts for Bid Package #2 for the New Public Works Facility
4. Adopt Resolution #20-246 Directing Staff to Prepare a Request for Interest/Qualifications for a Dynamic Display Billboard for Retail Advertising Along Highway 10 Near The COR
5. Adopt Resolution #20-263 Renewing Enrollment in the Livable Communities Program
6. Adopt Ordinance #20-18 to Rename 152nd Circle as Junkite Circle in Harvest Estates 2nd Addition
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 11-10-2020
