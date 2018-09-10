Ramsey City Council 10-9-2018

1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending September 30, 2018



2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 9/25/2018



2. City Council Regular Dated 9/25/2018



3. Approve Request to Declare Surplus Property



4. Adopt Resolution #18-210 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of September 20, 2018 Through October 3, 2018



5. Adopt Resolution #18-207 Appointing Election Judges for the General Election on November 6, 2018



6. Adopt Resolution #18-216 Approving Assessment Agreement for Municipal Utility Connection Fees for 7131-166th Avenue NW