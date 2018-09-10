- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending September 30, 2018
2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 9/25/2018
2. City Council Regular Dated 9/25/2018
3. Approve Request to Declare Surplus Property
4. Adopt Resolution #18-210 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of September 20, 2018 Through October 3, 2018
5. Adopt Resolution #18-207 Appointing Election Judges for the General Election on November 6, 2018
6. Adopt Resolution #18-216 Approving Assessment Agreement for Municipal Utility Connection Fees for 7131-166th Avenue NW
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #18-213 Adopting Assessment Roll Certifying Assessments for Improvement Project #17-02, River's Bend Street Reconstructions
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #18-214 Adopting Assessment Roll Certifying Assessments for Improvement Project #18-00, Stanhope Terrace Street Reconstructions
3. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #18-215 Adopting Assessment Roll Certifying Assessments for Improvement Project #18-03, 2018 Street Overlay Improvements
- 7. Council Business
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 10-9-2018
