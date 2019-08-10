Ramsey City Council 10-8-2019

1. Approve Licenses



2. Adopt Resolution #19-247 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of September 19, 2019 Through October 8, 2019



3. Adopt Resolution #19-211 Approving Code Enforcement Action Plan at 8700 171st Ave NW



4. Adopt Resolution #19-223 Appointing Election Judges for the Special General Election on November 5, 2019



5. Adopt Resolution #19-243 Approving Final Plat and Development Agreement for Ellis Addition



6. Adopt Resolution #19-244 to Approve the 2019 Amended and Restated Joint Powers Agreement for North Metro Mayors Association



7. Adopt Resolution #19-246 Updating 2019 Committee Appointments



8. Adopt Resolution #19-249 Authorizing Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Transportation Grant Application for Ramsey Gateway Highway 10 Improvements



9. Adopt Resolution #19-250 Rescinding Resolution #19-222



10. Report from Public Works Committee



The Public Works Committee Held its Regular Meeting on September 17, 2019 and Discussed the Following Cases



1. Consider Lowering the Speed Limit on Residential Roads: The Committee Directed Staff to Bring the Topic Back for Consideration in Six Months



2. Recommend City Council Approval of Funding Program for Variolite Street Reconstruction, Improvement Project #20-01: Motion to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee for City Council Approval of a Funding Program for the Variolite Street Reconstruction Project, Improvement Project #20-01, Not Including Special Assessment, and to Consider Amending the Assessment Policy to Provide Flexibility in Cases Where it Would Not Make Financial Sense



3. Recommend City Council Approval of Ramsey Town Center 9th Addition Pond Lining Improvements, Improvement Project #19-06: Motion to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend City Council Approval of Ramsey Town Center 9th Addition Pond Lining Improvements, Improvement Project #19-06



4. Recommend City Council Approval of Germanium Street Drainage Improvements, Improvement Project #19-09: Motion to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee for City Council to Table the Germanium Street Drainage Improvements, Improvement Project #19-09



5. Recommend City Council Approval of Hedgehog Street Drainage Improvements, Improvement Project #19-10: Motion to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend City Council Approval of Hedgehog Street Drainage Improvements, Improvement Project #19-10



6. Recommend City Council Approval of Water Efficiency Grant Application: Motion to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend that the City Council Approve of a Water Efficiency Grant Application in the Amount of $50,000