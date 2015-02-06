Ramsey City Council 10-27-2020

1. Receive September 2020 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Note the Following Boards, Commissions, and Committee Meeting Minutes:



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated August 17, 2020



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated September 3, 2020



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated September 10, 2020



• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated September 10, 2020



• Public Works Committee Meeting Minutes Dated September 15, 2020



3. Approve Rental Licenses



4. Declare Unclaimed Bicycles as Surplus Property and Authorize Donation of the Same to a Non-Profit Organization According to the City's Donation Policy



5. Adopt Resolution # 20-242 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of October 8, 2020 Through October 21, 2020



6. Adopt Resolution #20-237 Authorizing Partial Payment #1 to RJM Construction for Improvement Project 20-07 New Public Works Facility



7. Adopt Resolution #20-238 Authorizing Partial Payment #2 to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC of Mora, Minnesota for Improvement Project #20-04, Puma Street Improvements



8. Adopt Resolution #20-239 Authorizing Final Payment to Asphalt Surface Technologies for Improvement Project #19-01, Ford Brook Estates Street Reconstruction



9. Adopt Resolution #20-240 Authorizing Partial Payment #3 to Park Construction Company for Improvement Project #20-01, Variolite Street Reconstruction



10. Adopt Resolution #20-244 Approving Purchase Agreement for Outlot B, COR Stone Brook Academy - Stories Foundation (Portions may be closed to the public)



11. Adopt Resolution #20-245 Approving Purchase Agreement for Outlot B, Alpha Development 2nd Addition; Case of US Home Corporation (Portions may be closed to the public)



12. Adopt Resolution #20-247 Approving Joint Powers Agreement for Bunker Lake Boulevard/County State Aid Highway 116 & Saint Francis Boulevard/Trunk Highway 47 Intersection Improvements



13. Adopt Resolution #20-251 Approving abatement of 8049 146th Ave NW



14. Adopt Resolution #20-252 Approving Abatement for 5344 142nd Cir NW



15. Adopt Resolution #20-249 Approving City of Ramsey Small Business Relief Grants - CARES Act



16. Adopt Resolution #20-250 to Hire Temporary On-call Snow Plow Drivers