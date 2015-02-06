Ramsey City Council 10-26-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Proclamation Declaring November 27, 2021, as Small Business Saturday in the City of Ramsey.
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Consider Resolution #21-286 to Approve a Private Kennel License for the Property Located at 14941 Limonite St NW (Project 21-137); Case of Brian Niehaus
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #21-185 Approving Revised Cost Share Framework for Riverdale Drive and Riverstone South and Authorizing Application to Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (ACHRA)
- 7.3. Adopt Resolution #21-304 Authorizing Assessment Agreement Preparation and Ordering Plans and Specifications for Improvement Project #20-05, Riverdale Drive Extension, Llama Street to Bowers Drive
- 7.4. Adopt Resolution #21-305 Ordering Plans and Specifications for Improvement Project #22-05, Riverdale Drive Trunk Utility Improvements, Llama Street to Bowers Drive
- 7.5. Adopt Resolution #21-302 Authorizing Feasibility Study for Flashing Yellow Arrow Improvements to Signal System at Sunwood Drive and Ramsey Boulevard/CSAH 56 Intersection
- 7.6. Adopt Resolution #21-303 Approving Plans and Specifications and Authorizing Advertisements for Bids for Improvement Project #21-08, Water Treatment Plant Trunk Watermain Improvements
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment