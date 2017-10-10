Ramsey City Council 10-24-2017

1. Receive September 2017 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated August 10, 2017



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated September 7, 2017



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated September 14, 2017



3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 10/10/2017



2. City Council Regular Dated 10/10/2017



4. Approve Rental Licenses



5. Approve Amending Council and Public Works Meeting Schedule for December



6. Adopt Resolution #17-10-275 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of October 5, 2017 Through October 18, 2017



7. Adopt Resolution #17-10-245 Approving the Issuance of a Conditional Use Permit to Anoka Ramsey Farm & Garden, Located at 7435 Highway 10 (Project No. 17-148)



8. Adopt Resolution #17-10-265 Authorizing Partial Payment to North Valley, Inc. for IP 17-00, Sunwood Drive Reconstruction



9. Adopt Resolution #17-10-266 Authorizing Partial Payment to North Valley, Inc. for IP 17-01 Alpine Drive Reconstruction



10. Adopt Resolution #17-10-267 Authorizing Partial Payment to Metro Utilities, Inc. for IP 16-20 Riverdale Drive Extension Improvements



11. Adopt Resolution #17-10-268 Authorizing Partial Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for IP 16-20 Riverdale Drive Extension Improvement



12. Adopt Resolution #17-10-270 Ordering Feasibility Report for Improvement Project #18-03, 2018 Overlay Improvements



13. Adopt Resolution 17-10-277 to Authorize Hiring a Patrol Officer