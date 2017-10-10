Ramsey City Council 10-24-2017

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Congressional Update
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive September 2017 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
2. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:
• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated August 10, 2017
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated September 7, 2017
• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated September 14, 2017
3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 10/10/2017
2. City Council Regular Dated 10/10/2017
4. Approve Rental Licenses
5. Approve Amending Council and Public Works Meeting Schedule for December
6. Adopt Resolution #17-10-275 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of October 5, 2017 Through October 18, 2017
7. Adopt Resolution #17-10-245 Approving the Issuance of a Conditional Use Permit to Anoka Ramsey Farm & Garden, Located at 7435 Highway 10 (Project No. 17-148)
8. Adopt Resolution #17-10-265 Authorizing Partial Payment to North Valley, Inc. for IP 17-00, Sunwood Drive Reconstruction
9. Adopt Resolution #17-10-266 Authorizing Partial Payment to North Valley, Inc. for IP 17-01 Alpine Drive Reconstruction
10. Adopt Resolution #17-10-267 Authorizing Partial Payment to Metro Utilities, Inc. for IP 16-20 Riverdale Drive Extension Improvements
11. Adopt Resolution #17-10-268 Authorizing Partial Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for IP 16-20 Riverdale Drive Extension Improvement
12. Adopt Resolution #17-10-270 Ordering Feasibility Report for Improvement Project #18-03, 2018 Overlay Improvements
13. Adopt Resolution 17-10-277 to Authorize Hiring a Patrol Officer
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Introduce Ordinance #17-17 to Vacate Drainage and Utility Easements on Outlot A, Estates of Silver Oaks (Project No. 17-119); Case of Royal Oaks Realty
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #17-10-274 Accepting Quotes and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #17-13, Potassium Street Cul-de-Sac Improvements
4. Adopt Resolution #17-10-271 Accepting Feasibility Report and Ordering Public Hearing for Improvement Project #18-00, Stanhope Terrace Street Reconstructions
5. Adopt Resolution #17-10-272 Accepting Feasibilty Report and Ordering Public Hearing for Improvement Project #18-01, North Forty Street Reconstruction
6. Adopt Resolution #17-10-273 Accepting Updated Feasibilty Report and Ordering Public Hearing for Improvement Project #17-002, River's Bend Street Reconstructions
6.A Adopt Resolution Approving Drainage and Utility Easement Encroachment for Eave Overhangs in the Riverstone Subdivision; Case of Capstone Homes/Riverstone Development, LLC
7. Introduce Ordinance #17-18 Amending Street Names in the Riverstone Subdivision; Case of Capstone Homes/Riverstone Development, LLC
8. Actions Related to Pearson Place (Project No. 16-31); Case of Development Consulting Services, LLC
1. Adopt Ordinance #17-10 Approving Zoning Amendment
2. Adopt Resolution #17-10-269 Granting Approval of Final Plat and Development Agreement for Pearson Place
9. Preliminary Approvals Related to Proposed North Fork Meadows Subdivision; Case of Paxmar, LLC (Project No. 17-126)
1. Introduce Ordinance #17-16 Approving a Conditional Zoning Amendment to Planned Unit Development
2. Adopt Resolution #17-10-276 Authorizing Conditional Rezoning Agreement
10. Filling Vacancies on Commissions, Committees, and/or Boards Created by Resignation of Councilmember Williams
11. Adopt Resolution #17-10-279 Amending Policy for Donation of Surplus Equipment to a Nonprofit Organization
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 10-24-2017
Loading the player...