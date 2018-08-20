Ramsey City Council 10-23-2018

2. Note the Following Boards and Commission Meeting Minutes:



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated August 20, 2018



• Park and Recreation Meeting Minutes Dated September 13, 2018



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated September 13, 2018



3. Approve Licenses



5. Adopt Resolution #18-224 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of October 4, 2018 Through October 17, 2018



6. Adopt Resolution #18-200 Site Plan and a Conditional Use Permit at 9500 156th Ave NW Allowing Outdoor Storage as a Principal Use Contingent Upon Compliance with the Staff Review and City Engineer Approval



7. Adopt Resolution #18-225 Approving Lease Agreement with Todd Bialon (EZ Auto)



8. Adopt Resolution #18-226 Approving 2019 Municipal Recycling Funding Request to Anoka County