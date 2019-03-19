Ramsey City Council 10-22-2019

1. Receive September 2019 Financial Reports- General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending September 30, 2019



3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Special Work Session Dated 3/19/2019



2. City Council Special Session Dated 5/7/2019



*In the Audition of our Minutes, it was Noted that the First Two Items had not Gone Through for Approval. We are Requesting Approval at This Time.



3. City Council Work Session Dated 9/24/2019



4. City Council Regular Session Dated 9/24/2019



5. City Council Work Session Dated 10/8/2019



6. City Council Regular Session Dated 10/8/2019



4. Approve Rental Licenses



5. Approve Canceling the December 24, 2019 City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting



6. Adopt Resolution #19-256 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of October 3, 2019 Through October 16, 2019



7. Adopt Resolution #19-253 Approving Code Enforcement Action Plan at 6336 Highway 10 NW



8. Adopt Resolution #19-257 Approving an Accessory Structure Agreement for 17710 Tonto Street NW; Case of Sean and Amie O'Neill



9. Adopt Resolution #19-260 Authorizing Partial Payment #1 to Northwest Asphalt and Maintenance for Improvement Project #19-00, 2019 Cracksealing Improvements



10. Adopt Resolution #19-262 Approving River Walk Village Subgrant Agreement and Restrict Covenants; Case of Don Kveton



11. Adopt Resolution #19-263 Approving Revised Site Plan for Sunflower Ridge



12. Adopt Resolution #19-258 Hiring a Fall Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Worker