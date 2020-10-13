Ramsey City Council 10-13-2020

1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending September 30, 2020



2. Receive Petition Requesting Street Light at the Corner of Alpaca St and 166th Ave



3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 7/28/2020



2. City Council Regular Session Dated 7/28/2020



3. City County work Session Dated 9/22/2020



4. City Council Regular Session Dated 9/22/2020



4. Approve Rental Licenses



5. Approve Request to Declare Surplus Property



6. Adopt Resolution #20-223 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of September 17, 2020 Through October 7, 2020



7. Adopt Resolution #20-075 Amending Development Agreement for Makowsky Property (Project 20-103)



8. Adopt Resolution #20-198 Approving Easement Encroachments for 6043 Highway 10 NW; Case of Roman Gadaskin



9. Adopt Resolution #20-226 Approving Abatement of 6745 Highway 10 NW; Case of Independent Auto



10. Adopt Resolution #20-228 Approving Final Plat for Ramsey Villas North (Project 20-117)



11. Adopt Resolution #20-230 Approving Drainage and Utility Easement Encroachment for Eave Overhangs in the Riverstone Subdivision; Case of Capstone Homes/Riverstone Development, LLC



12. Adopt Resolution #20-234 Approving Abatement at 14700 Armstrong Blvd NW



13. Adopt Resolution #20-235 Amending Development Agreement for Garden View



14. Adopt Resolution #20-236 to Fill Council Member Committee and Commission Vacancies for the Remainder of 2020



15. Authorize Citizen Survey Contract



16. Adopt Resolution #20-233 Approving Lease Agreement of 6701 Hwy 10 NW; Case of Mille Lacs Motor Sports II (Portions of meeting may be closed to the public)



17. Adopt Resolution #20-232 Approving Lease Agreement for 6701 Hwy 10 NW: Case of Connections Church (Portions of the meeting may be closed to the public)