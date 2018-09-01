Ramsey City Council 1-9-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending December 31, 2017
2. Receive November 2017 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
3. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated November 2, 2017
• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated November 9m 2017
• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated November 13, 2017
4. Approve Licenses
5. Approve Rental Licenses
6. Approve Amending City Council Meeting Schedule for 2018
7. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 12/12/2017
2. City Council Regular Dated 12/12/2017
8. Approve Request to Declare Surplus Property
9. Approve Greenway Terrace Right of Entry Agreement
10. Adopt Resolution #18-011 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of December 7, 2017 Through December 28, 2017
11. Adopt Resolution #18-015 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of December 29, 2017 Through January 3, 2018
12. Adopt Resolution #18-001 for 2018 Council Organization; Resolution #18-006 Designating Financial Institutions as Official Depositories of City Funds for 2018; Resolution #18-008 Designating Bank of the West as Official Financial Institution for the City of Ramsey Banking Services for the Year of 2018; and Resolution #18-007 Authorizing Signatures for Financial Transactions
13. Adopt Resolution #18-009 Approving the City of Ramsey's 2019 Budget Calendar
14. Adopt Resolution #18-014 Adopting 2018 Enterprise Fund Budgets
15. Adopt Resolution #18-003 Approving Partial Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground LLC for IP 16-20 Riverdale Drive Extension from Traprock Street to Ramsey Blvd
16. Adopt Resolution #18-002 Approving Partial Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for IP 17-10, Puma Street Utility Improvements
17. Adopt Resolution #18-013 Rescinding Award of Contract for Improvement Project #17-13, Potassium Street Cul-De-Sac Improvements
18. Adopt Resolution #18-019 Approving the Conveyance of a Permanent Ingress/Egress Easement Across Lot 1, Block 1, COR Stone Brook Academy Plat
19. Adopt Resolution #18-018 Appointing Election Judges for the Special Primary Election on February 13, 2108
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
1. Public Hearing - Adopt Resolution #18-012 Accepting Feasibility Report and Ordering Plans and Specifications for Improvement Project #18-03, 2018 Street Overlay Improvements
2. Public Hearing - Adopt Resolution #18-010 Adopting the City of Ramsey's 2018-2027 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP)
- 7. Council Business
1. Introduce Ordinance #18-02 Authorizing the City of Ramsey to Sell Three (3) Parcels of Real Property
2. Approve Plans and Specificiations, and Advertise for Bids: Trott Brook Boardwalk
3. Introduce Ordinance #18-04 Establishing E-3 Employment Zoning District
4. Introduce Ordinance #18-05 Rezoning of Subject Properties to E-3 Employment District
5. Adopt Resolution #18-016 Approving Sketch Plan for Affinity at Ramsey (Project #17-142); Case of Inland Group
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
1. Youth First: Proposed Basketball Court on City Owned Land
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 1-9-2018
