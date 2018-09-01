Ramsey City Council 1-9-2018

• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated November 2, 2017



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated November 9m 2017



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated November 13, 2017



4. Approve Licenses



5. Approve Rental Licenses



6. Approve Amending City Council Meeting Schedule for 2018



7. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 12/12/2017



2. City Council Regular Dated 12/12/2017



8. Approve Request to Declare Surplus Property



9. Approve Greenway Terrace Right of Entry Agreement



10. Adopt Resolution #18-011 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of December 7, 2017 Through December 28, 2017



11. Adopt Resolution #18-015 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of December 29, 2017 Through January 3, 2018



12. Adopt Resolution #18-001 for 2018 Council Organization; Resolution #18-006 Designating Financial Institutions as Official Depositories of City Funds for 2018; Resolution #18-008 Designating Bank of the West as Official Financial Institution for the City of Ramsey Banking Services for the Year of 2018; and Resolution #18-007 Authorizing Signatures for Financial Transactions



13. Adopt Resolution #18-009 Approving the City of Ramsey's 2019 Budget Calendar



14. Adopt Resolution #18-014 Adopting 2018 Enterprise Fund Budgets



15. Adopt Resolution #18-003 Approving Partial Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground LLC for IP 16-20 Riverdale Drive Extension from Traprock Street to Ramsey Blvd



16. Adopt Resolution #18-002 Approving Partial Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for IP 17-10, Puma Street Utility Improvements



17. Adopt Resolution #18-013 Rescinding Award of Contract for Improvement Project #17-13, Potassium Street Cul-De-Sac Improvements



18. Adopt Resolution #18-019 Approving the Conveyance of a Permanent Ingress/Egress Easement Across Lot 1, Block 1, COR Stone Brook Academy Plat



19. Adopt Resolution #18-018 Appointing Election Judges for the Special Primary Election on February 13, 2108