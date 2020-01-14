Ramsey City Council 1-28-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Receive Update on Meeting with United States Post Office Regarding Ramsey Zip Code
2. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated November 7, 2019
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated December 5, 2019
• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated November 14, 2019
• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated November 14, 2019
• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated November 18, 2019
• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated December 16, 2019
3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 1/14/2020
2. City Council Regular Session Dated 1/14/2020
4. Approve Rental Licenses
5. Approve Business Licenses
6. Adopt Resolution #20-021 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of January 9, 2020 Through January 22, 2020
7. Adopt Resolution #20-018 to Enter into Clean Water Fund Grant Agreement with the Metropolitan Council to Accept Water Efficiency Grant Funds
8. Adopt Resolution #20-019 Approving a Beekeeping License for the Property Located at 7520 149th Ave NW (Project No 20-100); Case of Noah and Kimberly Barka
9. Adopt Resolution #20-020 Approving Registered Land Survey for 9340 Highway 10 NW
10. Adopt Resolution #20-023 Authorizing Re-Conveyance of Lot 1, Block 1, Autumn Heights 2nd Addition to State of Minnesota
11. Adopt Resolution #20-024 Approving Snow Storage Agreement on City Owned Land
12. Adopt Resolution #20-025 for Updated Code Enforcement Action Plan for 5431 164th Ln NW
13. Adopt Resolution #20-029 Denying a Massage Establishment and Massage Therapy License
14. Adopt Resolution #20-030 Appointing Election Judges for the Presidential Nomination Primary Election on March 3, 2020
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Ordinance #20-01 Rezoning Two Parcels at 9340 Highway 10 NW; Case of MYWC, LLC
2. Adopt Resolution #20-022 Approving Purchase Agreement and Preliminary TIF Financing Deal Structure for Part of Outlot A, COR Stone Brook Academy; Case of Cobblestone Hotel Development, LLC
3. Adopt Resolution #20-026 Approving a Home Occupation Permit for Garbage Hauling Company at 17030 Baugh St NW; Case of the Birchems (#19-141)
4. Staff Authorization for Filling a Building Permit Technician During Leave of Absence
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 1-28-2020
