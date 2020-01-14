Ramsey City Council 1-28-2020

1. Receive Update on Meeting with United States Post Office Regarding Ramsey Zip Code



2. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated November 7, 2019



• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated December 5, 2019



• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated November 14, 2019



• Park and Recreation Commission Meeting Minutes Dated November 14, 2019



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated November 18, 2019



• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated December 16, 2019



3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 1/14/2020



2. City Council Regular Session Dated 1/14/2020



4. Approve Rental Licenses



5. Approve Business Licenses



6. Adopt Resolution #20-021 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of January 9, 2020 Through January 22, 2020



7. Adopt Resolution #20-018 to Enter into Clean Water Fund Grant Agreement with the Metropolitan Council to Accept Water Efficiency Grant Funds



8. Adopt Resolution #20-019 Approving a Beekeeping License for the Property Located at 7520 149th Ave NW (Project No 20-100); Case of Noah and Kimberly Barka



9. Adopt Resolution #20-020 Approving Registered Land Survey for 9340 Highway 10 NW



10. Adopt Resolution #20-023 Authorizing Re-Conveyance of Lot 1, Block 1, Autumn Heights 2nd Addition to State of Minnesota



11. Adopt Resolution #20-024 Approving Snow Storage Agreement on City Owned Land



12. Adopt Resolution #20-025 for Updated Code Enforcement Action Plan for 5431 164th Ln NW



13. Adopt Resolution #20-029 Denying a Massage Establishment and Massage Therapy License



14. Adopt Resolution #20-030 Appointing Election Judges for the Presidential Nomination Primary Election on March 3, 2020