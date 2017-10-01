- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Presentation Regarding Mercy and Unity Hospitals Strategy and Changes
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 01/10/17
2. City Council Regular Dated 01/10/17
2. Approve Licenses
3. Approve Request to Declare Surplus Property
4. Approve Extending CBRE Listing Agreement Through July 2017
5. Approve Work Plan for Highway 10 Planning Efforts
6. Adopt Resolution #17-01-026 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of January 5, 2017 Through January 18, 2017
7. Adopt REsolution #17-01-021 Authorizing Partial Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for IP 16-00 Div. C: Andrie St - 164th Ln Reconstruction
8. Adopt Resolution #17-01-025 Authorizing Partial Payment to New Look Contracting, Inc for IP 16-36 Business Park 95 Regional Stormwater Pond Improvements
9. Adopt Resolution #17-01-024 Authorizing Final Payment to Allied Blacktop COmpany for IP 16-00: Sealcoats Division A1
10. Adopt Resolution #17-01-029 Accepting Feasibility Report/Ordering Plans and Specifications for Improvement Project #17-01, Alpine Drive Reconstruction
11. Adopt Resolution #17-01-023 Authorizing Sale of City Owned Land: Case of Life Style Properties (Bill Gleason)
12. Adopt Resolution #17-01-027 Approving a Registered Land Survey that Reconfigures Property Boundaries to Include Additional Unbuildable Land; Case of Marilyn Gay
13. Adopt Resolution #17-01-033 Approving Financial Surety Agreement for Ramsey Town Center 7th Addition; Case of K Hovnanian
14. Adopt Resolution #17-01-032 to Hire a Police Records Technician
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Introduce Ordinance #17-02 Approving Zoning Amendment and Adopt Resolution #17-01-022 Approving Preliminary Plat for Woodlands 4th Addition (Project #16-102); Case of Lennar
2. Adopt Resolution #17-01-015 Approving the Preliminary Plat for Vistas at North Commons (Project No. 16-90); Case of Lifestyle Properties (Project Originally Known as Ramsey Town Center 12th Addition/Gleason Plat)
3. Consider Request for an Interim use Permit to Utilize a Membrane Tent Structure for a Secondary Showroom (Project #17-100); Case of Skeeter Boat Center
4. Review Concept Plan for Pearson Farm; Case of Capstone Homes
5. Introduce Ordinance to Amend Board of Appeals and Adjustment/Official Map
6. Approve Tinklenberg Group Proposal for Professional Services Contract Extension
7. Adopt Resolution #17-01-028 Accepting Feasibility Report for Improvement Project #17-02, Rivers Bend Street Reconstruction
8. Adopt Resolution #17-01-028 Accepting Feasibility Report/Ordering Public Hearing for Improvement Project #17-00, Sunwood Drive Reconstruction
9. Adopt Resolution #17-01-031 Approving an Interim Structure for Community Development Department
10. Adopt the 2017 City of Ramsey Legislative Platform
11. Approve Request for Exemption to EDA Revolving Loan Fund Guidelines
12. Stone Brook Academy Purchase Agreement for 1-Acre of City-Owned Land Located Within The COR [PORTIONS MAY BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC]
13. Right-of-Way Acquisition Loan Fund (RALF) Program: Case of 6401 Highway 10: Consider Purchase Agreement [CASE MAY BE CLOSED TO PUBLIC]
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
1. Receive Progress Report for the 2040 Comprehensive Plan Update
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 1-24-2017
