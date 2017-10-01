1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 01/10/17



2. City Council Regular Dated 01/10/17



2. Approve Licenses



3. Approve Request to Declare Surplus Property



4. Approve Extending CBRE Listing Agreement Through July 2017



5. Approve Work Plan for Highway 10 Planning Efforts



6. Adopt Resolution #17-01-026 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of January 5, 2017 Through January 18, 2017



7. Adopt REsolution #17-01-021 Authorizing Partial Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for IP 16-00 Div. C: Andrie St - 164th Ln Reconstruction



8. Adopt Resolution #17-01-025 Authorizing Partial Payment to New Look Contracting, Inc for IP 16-36 Business Park 95 Regional Stormwater Pond Improvements



9. Adopt Resolution #17-01-024 Authorizing Final Payment to Allied Blacktop COmpany for IP 16-00: Sealcoats Division A1



10. Adopt Resolution #17-01-029 Accepting Feasibility Report/Ordering Plans and Specifications for Improvement Project #17-01, Alpine Drive Reconstruction



11. Adopt Resolution #17-01-023 Authorizing Sale of City Owned Land: Case of Life Style Properties (Bill Gleason)



12. Adopt Resolution #17-01-027 Approving a Registered Land Survey that Reconfigures Property Boundaries to Include Additional Unbuildable Land; Case of Marilyn Gay



13. Adopt Resolution #17-01-033 Approving Financial Surety Agreement for Ramsey Town Center 7th Addition; Case of K Hovnanian



14. Adopt Resolution #17-01-032 to Hire a Police Records Technician