Ramsey City Council 1-22-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive December 2018 Financial Reports General Fund and Enterprise Funds
2. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending December 31, 2018
3. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:
• Park and Recreation Meeting Minutes Dated November 8, 2018
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated December 6, 2018
• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated December 6, 2018
• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated December 10, 2018
4. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 1/8/2019
2. City Council Regular Dated 1/8/2019
5. Approve Licenses
6. Adopt Resolution #19-027 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of January 3, 2018 Through January 16, 2019
7. Adopt Resolution #19-026 Approving an Encroachment Agreement for a Shed Within a Drainage and Utility Easement at 15261 Barium Street NW (Project No. 18-132); Case of Alan and Susan Gustafson
8. Adopt Resolution #19-028 Authorizing Final Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for Improvement Project 16-20; Riverdale Drive Extension from Traprock Street to Ramsey Boulevard
9. Adopt Resolution #19-029 Approving an Extension for Building Removal and Code Enforcement Actions at 9539 Highway 10 NW
10. Adopt Resolution #19-030 Authorizing Final Payment to Park Construction Company for Improvement Project 16-54; Mississippi River Trail - Phase III
11. Adopt Resolution #19-031 Regarding the Support of a Job Creation Fund Application in Connection with Vision Ease LP
12. Adopt Resolution #19-033 Designating an Interim Building Official
13. Adopt Resolution #19-034 Clarifying Definition of Complaint Based Code Enforcement
14. Adopt Resolution #19-035 Recognizing Former Councilmember Jill Johns for her Service to the City of Ramsey
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Ordinance #19-01 Rezoning the Property at 6316 Riverdale Drive NW from R-1 Residential (MUSA) to E-1 Employment
2. Review Concept for Commercial Horse Farm Located at 17209 Saint Francis Blvd NW; Case of Dale Wills
3. Adopt Resolution #19-036 to Approve Reclassifying a Parks Maintenance Worker to Lead Parks Maintenance Worker
4. Adopt Resolution #19-032 Resolution Extending Certain Community Development Professional Services Contracts
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment