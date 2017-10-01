1. Receive November 2016 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending December 31, 2016



3. Receive 2016 Building Division Month End Reports: January - December



4. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:



1. Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated November 3, 2016



2. Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated November 3, 2016



3. Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated November 21, 2016



5. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 12/13/16



2. City Council Regular Dated 12/13/16



6. Approve Licenses



7. Approve Second Amendment to Purchase Agreement with Lifestyle Properties for 3 Acres of Residential Land Located in The COR



8. Adopt Resolution #17-01-011 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of December 8, 2016 Through December 30, 2016



9. Adopt Resolution #17-01-012 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invocing Received During the Period of December 31, 2016 Through January 4, 2017



10. Adopt Resolution #17-01-002 Approving the City of Ramsey's 2018 Budget Calendar



11. Adopt Resolution #17-01-001 for 2017 Council Organization; Resolution #17-01-003 Designating Financial Institutions as Official Depositories of City Funds for 2017; Resolution #17-01-005 Designating Bank of the West as Official Financial Institution for the City of Ramsey Banking Services for the Year of 2017; and Resolution #17-01-004 Authorizing Signatures for Financial Transactions



12. Adopt Resolution #17-01-010 Adopting 2017 Enterprise Fund Budgets



13. Adopt Resolution #17-01-007 Approving Partial Payment to Park Construction Company for IP 16-54 Mississippi River Trail Phase III



14. Adopt Resolution #17-01-018 to Accept the City Administrator's Annual Performance Evaluation and Professional Development Plan



15. Adopt Resolution #17-01-019 to Hire Paid-on-Call Firefighters