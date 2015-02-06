Ramsey City Council 09-28-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Proclamation Declaring October 2021 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- 2.2. Happy Days Recap Presentation
- 2.3. Recognition of the Life of Loral I Armstrong Delaney
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. Adopt Resolution #21- 278 Adopting Assessments for Past-Due Charges on Municipal Utility Bills and Current Services Rendered
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #21-276 Providing for the Issuance and Sale of $10,700,000 General Obligation Capital Improvement Plan Refunding Bonds, Series 2021 and Levying a Tax for the Payment Thereof
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #21-279 Adopting Proposed 2022 Payable Tax Levies (General, Pavement Management, EDA and Debt Service) and Schedule Public Hearing for December 14, 2021; Adopt Resolution #21-280 Adopting Proposed 2022 General Fund Budget and Resolution #21-281 Adopting Proposed 2022 EDA Budget.
- 7.3. Adopt Resolution #21-248 Granting Preliminary Plat Approval for North Brook Meadows, Case of Landform and Platinum Land LLC (Project 21-131 - Hunt Property)
- 7.4. Consider Preliminary Plat and Zoning Amendment for Lynwood Subdivision Located West and South of 15050 Armstrong Boulevard (Project #21-122); Case of Lennar
- 7.5. Consider Hiring a New Deputy City Administrator/Community Development Director
- 7.6. Terminate Contract for Civil Legal Services with Ratwik, Roszak & Maloney, PA.
- 7.7. Contract for Civil Legal Services with the firm of Holstad & Knaak, PLC.
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment