Ramsey City Council 09-26-2023

- Call to Order
- Presentation: Proclamation Declaring October 2023 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- Presentation: Oath of Office - Patrol Officer
- Citizen Input
- Approve Agenda
- Consent Agenda
- Public Hearing: Adopt Resolution #23-227 Adopting Assessments for Past-Due Charges on Municipal Utility Bills and Current Services Rendered
- Council Business: Adopt Resolution 23-228 Adopting Proposed 2024 Payable Tax Levies (General, Pavement Management, EDA and Debt Service) & Schedule Public Hearing for December 12, 2023; Adopt Resolution #23-229 Adopting Proposed 2024 General Fund Budget and Resolution #23-230 Adopting Proposed 2024 EDA Budget
- Council Business: Adopt Resolution #23-215 Approving Abatement Proceedings and Further Administrative Court Action for Removal of a Hazardous Building located at 15740 Ramsey Blvd
- Council Business: Adopt Ordinance #23-08 to Amend Chapter 4 of the Charter - Nominations and Elections
- Item Pulled from Consent Agenda
- Mayor/Council/Staff Input