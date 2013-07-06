- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Proclamation Declaring October 2024 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- 2.2. 2024 Happy Days Recap & Volunteer Acknowledgments
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Approve Minutes
5.1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session dated September 10, 2024
2. City Council Regular Session dated September 10, 2024
- 6. Consent Agenda
- 7. Public Hearing
7.1. Public Hearing: Adopt Resolution #24-261 Adopting Assessments for Past-Due Charges on Municipal Utility Bills and Current Services Rendered
- 7.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #24-266 Vacating a Right-of-Way Easement Encumbering the Northern Cul-de-Sac on Bowers Drive Associated with Pearson Place 2nd Addition (Project No. 24-100); Case of Development Consulting Services, LLC
- 8. Council Business
8.1. Adopt Resolution 24-262 Adopting Proposed 2025 Payable Tax Levies (General, Pavement Management, EDA and Debt Service) & Schedule Public Hearing for November 26, 2024; Adopt Resolution #24-263 Adopting Proposed 2025 General Fund Budget and Resolution #24-264 Adopting Proposed 2025 EDA Budget.
- 8.2. Adopt Resolution #24-275 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #25-01, Rivers Bend Regional Stormwater Improvements
- 8.3. Adopt Ordinance #24-11 Authorizing the City of Ramsey to Sell Fourteen (14) Parcels of Real Property
- 9. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 10. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 09-24-2024
