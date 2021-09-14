Ramsey City Council 09-14-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Oath of Office - Patrol Officer
- 2.2. In Recognition of Military Families that have lost Family in Afghanistan
- 2.3. Presentation Proclaiming September 17 - 23, 2021 as Constitution Week
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.0. Adopt Resolution #21-175 Approving a Home Occupation Permit for 8351 160th Avenue NW (Project 21-119); Case of Jacob Johnson
- 7.1. Introduce Preliminary Plat for North Brook Meadows; Case of Landform on behalf of Platinum Land, LLC (Project 21-131 - Hunt Property)
- 7.2.Adopt Resolution #21-255 Adopting Interim Playground Replacement Policy and Plan
- 7.3. Adopt #21-265 Approving Final Plat and Development Agreement for Northfork Meadows, Case of Lennar (20-135)
- 7.4.Consider Petition for a Cartway to Access Thorn Lake Property (PID #04-32-25-31-0001); Case of Thomas and Pattiann Kurak
- 7.5.Adopt Resolution #21-260 Granting Approval of Final Plat and Development Agreement for Williams Woods (Project No. 20-138); Case of Bill Boyum
- 7.6. Introduce Ordinance #21-19 Rezoning Portions of the Property Located West and South of 15050 Armstrong Blvd from R-3 Residential (High Density) to R-2 Residential (Medium Density) related to Lynwood Subdivision (Project No. 21-122); Case of Lennar
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment